'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' will now tell the parallel stories of Jamie and Claire Fraser's parents, Starz has revealed.

Starz has revealed new details about the upcoming Outlander prequel, including the show’s core cast.

Jamie Roy will play Jamie Fraser’s father Brian Fraser in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Harriet Slater will play his mother, Ellen Mackenzie. The show’s focus has also shifted a bit. While it was originally set to focus on Jamie’s parents, the Outlander prequel will now also explore the story of Claire Fraser’s mother and father. They’ll be played by Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield.

“​​So excited!!! What a cast!!” Outlander star Sam Heughan commented on Instagram after the news was announced.

Meet the ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ cast

[L-R]: Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine | Gerry McCabe/Kristia Knowles/Starz

Scottish actor Jamie Roy will play Jamie Fraser’s father Brian in the Outlander spinoff. He grew up in Glasgow and has previously been seen in Condor’s Nest, Your Boyfriend Is Mine, and Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty.

Harriet Slater will play Jamie’s mother Ellen. She played Alfred Pennyworth’s love interest in Pennyworth, appeared in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and stars as Clara Dunn in Belgravia: The Next Chapter.

Hermione Corfield will play Claire Fraser’s mother Julia Moriston. Her movie credits include The Road Dance, Born a King, and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. She’s also starred in the TV shows We Hunt Together and The Halcyon.

Jeremy Irvine will play Claire’s father Henry Beauchamp. He starred in Steven Spielberg’s War Horse and has also appeared in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, as the younger version of Pierce Brosnan’s character, and The Railway Man.

What is the ‘Outlander’ prequel about?

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan in ‘Outlander’ Season 7 | Starz

Along with confirming the Outlander prequel’s core cast, Starz has also revealed more details about what to expect from the show. In addition to exploring the relationship between Ellen Mackenzie and Brian Fraser, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will also reveal the origin story of Claire’s parents.

“​​The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England,” according to Starz.

“We’re thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples. The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods and we’re so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie,” Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, executive producer and writer on both Outlander and Blood of My Blood, said.

When will ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ premiere?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood does not yet have a premiere date. Production is currently underway in Scotland on the 10-episode series. Irvine shared a behind-the-scenes snap on his Instagram Story and urged his followers to “stay tuned for more quality Outlander content.”

As for Outlander, the second half of season 7 will air sometime in 2024 on Starz. The show’s eighth and final season will begin production soon in Scotland.

