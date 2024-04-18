'Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker' debuted last week, reintroducing Patti Stanger to reality TV. A second new episode would give fans more insight to the new series.

The reality series may be new, but Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker is still trying to accomplish the same goal: helping clients find true love. The relationship expert and former Bravo star‘s newest show endeavors to solve dating mysteries one case at a time.

Patti Stanger’s new show debuted last week. But what should fans expect to see tonight?

‘Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker’ is new tonight, April 18

After last week’s series premiere, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker returns tonight with a brand-new episode. It starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

Tonight’s episode is titled “Confidence Is Key.” Tune in to see Stanger work with a woman lacking self-confidence due to an alopecia diagnosis.

Then, she’ll assist a man in his 30s learn to be more confident in relationships. Stanger plans to show him the keys to taking the lead while dating.

What happened last week on ‘Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker’?

Patti Stanger’s return to reality TV last week had some help from a pair of familiar faces. Stars from other reality series stopped by Stanger’s offices for some dating tips.

The Bachelor alum Nick Viall joined Stanger’s operation. He’ll be a mainstay in the cast, giving Stanger some of his advice to pass along to her clients.

Last week, Golnesa Gharachedaghi of Shahs of Sunset arrived as the first client. GG was looking for help after spending seven years away from dating. She, too, returned to reality TV, although this time without starting any conflict.

Then, former Bachelorette contestant Justin Glaze came to the office. He was the runner-up in season 17 after Katie Thurston chose Blake Moynes.

Glaze admitted a fear of commitment held him back, so Stanger and Viall did their best to accommodate his hesitancy.

It’s unclear if more reality TV stars will enlist the help of Patti Stanger and Nick Viall. But for tonight’s new episode of Matchmaker, Stanger is focusing on those who don’t have the luxury of fame to help their dating life.

A new Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker episode airs tonight, April 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW.