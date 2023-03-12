Paul Wesley’s Dream Role Will Never Make It to the Screen

In the past two decades, actor Paul Wesley has come pretty far. He started in some minor roles before finding fame as Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, and all of a sudden, fans couldn’t get enough. The actor is known for his ability to make any character come to life, and it is always a treat when we get to see him in action.

Fans were stunned, however, when Wesley sat down for an interview and went into depth about how he feels about the characters he has played and what he hopes to do in other projects. As it turns out, Wesley’s dream role will most likely never reach the screen.

What roles has Paul Wesley taken on?

Getting his start in 1999, Paul Wesley has several acting credits to his name. His first role was in the daytime soap Another World. Since then, he hasn’t looked back. According to Screen Rant, the actor had a part in the short-lived television series Wolf Lake. After that, he had roles in shows including 24, Everwood, Guiding Light, and Smallville, to name a few.

As Wesley’s popularity grew, he began to get noticed and take on bigger roles. A few years later, he landed a lead role in The Vampire Diaries, and his fame rose to new levels. Suddenly, it seemed as if Wesley was just about everywhere. Fans will surely recognize him from the big screen as well, in films such as Before I Disappear, Shot in the Heart, and The Baytown Outlaws.

Many people may be surprised to learn that in addition to acting, Wesley has occasionally stepped behind the camera to direct three episodes of The Vampire Diaries.

Paul Wesley talked about his dream role

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the actor spoke in depth about his dream role. So, what is it? Well, the dark-haired actor revealed that, as an avid reader, he would love to play a character that millions already know and love.

According to Wesley, “‘Catcher in the Rye’ changed my life when I was a kid. I read it as I was a boy turning into a man, and I was so fascinated by the values. I believe in it.”

TV Fanatic reports that he called the book his favorite of all time. He said, “I don’t think I’d ever want to see it as a film, but if it’s a dream world, I would play Holden Caulfield… and I would want Stanley Kubrick to direct.”

It is pretty interesting to hear what Paul Wesley’s dream role is. It sounds like something he has been envisioning for quite a while.

The actor’s dream role will never make it to the screen

We must admit that Wesley would likely do an excellent job portraying the classic character. Sadly, his dream role will most likely never happen.

Many books have been adapted into film versions, so what makes this different? Well, the author of the book, J.D. Salinger, was adamant that his works never be made into films after a disastrous movie adaptation of his short story, Uncle Wiggly in Connecticut, was made, according to the website CBR.com.

Salinger was notoriously private. The author and his estate have never permitted Catcher in the Rye to be made into a movie. Even so, this doesn’t stop Wesley from dreaming. “To be honest with you, if I were offered the part, I might be too terrified to accept. But in my perfect world, that’s who I would play.”