Penélope Cruz pays homage to the time period of 'Ferrari' as she walks the red carpet in support of the biographical sports drama.

Penélope Cruz reminded fans of her timeless beauty as she stepped on the red carpet for the Ferrari photocall in Madrid, Spain, on February 5. The Spanish star has served as an ambassador for Chanel since 2018, so supporting the French fashion house wasn’t surprising. However, her Chanel outfit choice was.

Penélope Cruz at the Madrid photocall for ‘Ferrari’ | 1st and 3rd photos: Carlos Alvarez/WireImage; 2nd photo: Pablo Cuadra/FilmMagic

Cruz’s retro-chic houndstooth dress channeled ’60s suiting and honored Chanel’s signature tweed. Pink lining highlighted the black and white ensemble, which paid homage to Ferrari’s 1957 setting.

Penélope Cruz at the Madrid photocall for ‘Ferrari’ on February 05, 2024 in Madrid, Spain | Pablo Cuadra/FilmMagic

The 49-year-old accessorized with a matching tweed baker boy hat and gold hoops. Pink lipstick and subtly pink eyeshadow complemented her pink cap. A soft brown eyeliner and lightly defined eyebrows enhanced Cruz’s natural beauty without overpowering the strong look.

Penélope Cruz and her Chanel bag at the Santo Mauro Hotel in Madrid, Spain | 1st photo: Pablo Cuadra/FilmMagic; 2nd photo: Carlos Alvarez/WireImage

Cruz carried a black patent leather Chanel bag with gold accents. Her pink nails matched her pink accents, and her toenails were painted a classic burgundy.

Cruz, often recognized for her sensuality, surprised onlookers with her buttoned-up look. However, her choice isn’t surprising when you consider her longtime connection to Chanel.

Penélope Cruz’s shoes | Carlos Alvarez/WireImage

The Blow actor has supported Chanel on the red carpet since becoming an ambassador for the fashion house in 2018. She most recently wore Chanel — a three-tiered white gown with a floral patterned corset — at the 2024 Governor’s Awards in January 2024, reports WWD.

Cruz portrays Laura Ferrari in Ferrari, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2023. The biographical sports drama has received generally positive reviews. Adam Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari and is supported by strong performances from Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and Patrick Dempsey.

(L-R) Director Michael Mann, Gabriel Leone, Patrick Dempsey, Shailene Woodley, Penélope Cruz, Adam Driver, Producer P.J. van Sandwijk, and Producer John Lesher at thepremiere of “Ferrari” | Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Neon

The Screen Actors Guild nominated Cruz for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role” for the film. In Ferrari, Enzo and Laura struggle with their tumultuous marriage, the loss of their son, and the near bankruptcy of Ferrari.

(L-R) Shailene Woodley, Adam Driver, and Penélope Cruz at the premiere of ‘Ferrari’ | JC Olivera/FilmMagic

Ferrari is available to rent on Youtube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.