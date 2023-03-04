‘Perfect Match’: Everything You Need to Know About the Show’s Filming Location

Perfect Match is the latest Netflix dating show to thrust attractive singles together into an idyllic filming location in the hopes that they will pair up and find love. The contestants stay at an enormous villa and couple up to go to bed each night. Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s filming location and the rules of where the contestants stayed.

Perfect Match contestants and host Nick Lachey on the set of ‘Perfect Match’ | Tarina Rodriguez/Netflix

Contestants share co-ed bedrooms on ‘Perfect Match’

Each night at their luxurious filming location, the contestants on Perfect Match had to couple up before going to bed. Those left without a partner were sent home. While appearing on a recent episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, the show’s “villain,” Francesca Farago, stated that the lodging situation was not what she anticipated.

“I was told that we would not be sharing rooms with men,” Francesca told Viall. “I was told it would be girls and boys, separate houses. So, I was like, ‘Perfect, I’ll do it.’ But I’m not going to do it if I’m having to share a room because I had to do it with my ex on a show, and I regretted it.”

Francesca learned that this was not the case while filming Perfect Match. “When the rules were dropped that we had to match up and go sleep in the same bed, I bawled my eyes out for a day. All that wasn’t shown,” she continued.

‘Perfect Match’ filming location revealed

Filming for Perfect Match took place in Panama City, Panama. The contestants stayed in a beautiful villa located at the edge of a rainforest in the resort town of Playa Bonita.

According to Latin Exclusive, the 25,000 square foot villa includes 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, as well as an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean and a library with an oversized opium bed.

The luxurious villa includes other amenities, such as a gym and a large Jacuzzi. Fans may have been a little envious of the Perfect Match contestants as they sipped drinks by the pool or relaxed on the luxurious furniture. The property is actually available to rent for the steep price of around $7,330 per night.

Francesca and Chloe share their favorite parts of the villa

The contestants from Perfect Match definitely enjoyed their luxurious filming location. In a video from Still Watching Netflix, Chloe Veitch, and Francesca Farago gave viewers a tour of the villa. “My favorite part of the house is definitely the pool,” Chloe stated.

“All the fun happens in the pool,” Francesca shared. “There’s been some skinny dipping. There’s been some crazy nights, done some tequila shots. A lot of kissing, a lot of other things have gone down in this pool.”

Chloe added that the best place to hook up in the villa would probably be bedroom 3. “The scenery is absolutely insane, and after things get a little bit too hot, you can always take a dip in the pool,” Chloe explained. Francesca also described the main suite, which has a “beautiful wrap-around infinity pool” and a shower like a “Roman Cathedral.”

All episodes of Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.