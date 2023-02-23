‘Perfect Match’: Francesca Farago Says Producers Cut an Entire Storyline From the Series

In the Netflix reality dating series Perfect Match, stars Francesca Farago and Savannah Palacio get into a heated argument, but Francesca says the producers cut out much of the buildup leading to the argument. Here’s what viewers missed.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Perfect Match Episodes 1-8.]

‘Perfect Match’ shows Francesca and Savannah argue over Dom Gabriel

Both Francesca and Savannah arrived at the villa in the first episode of Perfect Match. Dom, who fans first saw in Netflix’s The Mole, also arrived. Francesca and Dom coupled up quickly and developed what looked like a strong connection. Savannah struggled to find a love connection, but she and Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle Season 3) decided to strategically pair up until they found someone they were interested in.

By Perfect Match Episode 3, Savannah set her sights on Dom, despite his and Francesca’s history on the show. When another cast member told Francesca about Savannah’s plan, she confronted her.

Francesca explained her irritation with Savannah attempting to hook up with Dom saying, “I wouldn’t be making moves on Joey [Sasso]. He’s in a relationship.”

Savannah countered, “Are you in a relationship with Dom?”

“Me and Dom are together. I mean, it’s pretty obvious, don’t you think?” Francesca shot back.

The conversation devolved from there, and the two women continued to bicker with Francesca saying, “I think I need a mop to pick up your f****** dignity off the floor.”

Savannah’s attempt to couple up with Dom failed, and she left the house later that night. However, Francesca chose to dump Dom in the next episode for Damien Powers (Love Is Blind Season 1). This caused backlash from fans, but now Francesca says viewers didn’t see the whole story.

‘Perfect Match’ producers cut out a storyline involving Savannah and Francesca

Francesca recently appeared on The Viall Files with Nick Viall and discussed her time on the show. She’s received a lot of hate from fans dubbing her the villain of the season, but Francesca says that a lot of the reason behind her anger with Savannah wasn’t shown.

Viall commented on Francesca’s behavior during the series and even said, “You kind of mean-girled her.”

Francesca then laid out a lot of what happened behind the scenes. “I think there was a lot of buildup leading up to that. A lot of buildup that didn’t make the edit and it was like days on end and I felt personally bullied by her the whole time and everyone else was agreeing with me. There was like a full storyline that wasn’t shown,” she explained.

This prompted Viall to ask what storyline producers chose not to show.

“That she had a boyfriend during filming so everyone knew. Everyone knew she had to go home, and, it was the buildup so I knew she was just going after Dom to just spite me. I took like 5 tequila shots and I was like ‘Let’s go, let’s do this.’ Everyone was amping me up to have the conversation. I was very pushed to do it so I sat down and I just word vomited, I think,” Francesca said.

The women continue to throw jabs at one another on social media

There’s no way to know if showing those scenes would change viewers’ minds about Francesca. However, the women continue to make digs at one another via TikTok. Both Perfect Match stars Francesca and Savannah created videos indicating they don’t plan on making up with one another anytime soon. In fact, Francesca went as far as to block Savannah completely on social media. On top of that, she refuses to mention Savannah by name in her appearance on The Viall Files.

Fans still have four more episodes to watch before they see who gets crowned the winners of Perfect Match. Episodes 1-8 are currently streaming on Netflix.