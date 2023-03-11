‘Perfect Match’: Georgia Says She Talked to Francesca Twice About Matching With Dom

Though the Netflix series Perfect Match has ended, there’s still plenty of drama surrounding Georgia Hassarati, Francesca Farago, and Dom Gabriel. After Francesca broke things off with Dom on the show, he ended up matching with Georgia that evening. Francesca acted annoyed by the two pairing up, but Georgia recently stated that she talked to Francesca about pairing up with Dom — twice.

Georgi Hassarati and Dom Gabriel | Netflix

Francesca seemed upset when Georgia matched with Dom on ‘Perfect Match’

Francesca shocked Perfect Match fans when she set herself up with Damien Powers after matching with Dom throughout the season. It seemed like Dom would go home after that, but Georgia expressed her interest and matched up with him that night.

“Dom and Georgia matching honestly makes me want to throw up,” Georgia told cameras. “He just told me that he loved me, and now that he’s with my friend, who kind of doesn’t really feel like a friend anymore, it just gives me awkward uncomfy vibes, and I’m just not here for it at all.”

Georgia says she double-checked that Francesca was fine with her and Dom pairing up

While appearing on an episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Georgia explained that she didn’t know Francesca before coming on the show. However, the pair did talk online a few days before filming began. “I was excited to meet her, I’m not gonna lie,” Georgia said.

Things went south in Georgia and Francesca’s relationship, but Georgia claims Francesca wasn’t actually upset that she matched with Dom. “The day that I picked Dom, she told me to do that,” Georgia said, adding that Francesca sat down to talk with her after her date with Damien.

“She sat down with me, and she told me, ‘I haven’t told anyone this yet: Me and Damien kissed on our date. I’m gonna pick Damien. I have a lot of history with him. I’ve felt nothing for Dom.'” Georgia also shared that Francesca advised her not to match with Chase. “She told me, ‘I think you should pick Dom. I’m not gonna match with Dom, I’m gonna pick Damien. I think you should pick him.'”

After that, Georgia spoke with Dom to ask if he would be interested in matching. Dom replied that he would, but before they matched, Georgia went to talk to Francesca again. “And I said, ‘I’m gonna match with Dom.’ And she goes, ‘OK, sounds good.'”

“I was horrified to watch it back and see how she played out that I went behind her back like that. I would never do that,” Georgia added, saying, “I thought we were friends at that point.”

The feud between Georgia and Francesca continues

The drama surrounding Georgia and Francesca continued long after filming for Perfect Match ended. Francesca has made some comments of her own about Georgia, including saying some of the things Georgia stated on Nick Viall’s podcast were outright lies.

All episodes of Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.