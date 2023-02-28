‘Perfect Match’ Fans Slam ‘Villain’ Francesca for How She Treated Dom

Fans of Netflix’s latest reality TV dating show, Perfect Match, went after Francesca Farago for how she treated Dom Gabriel. If you need a reminder, she led him on before blindsiding him with the decision to go on a date with someone else. As a result, viewers have labeled the reality star a villain, calling her everything from vein and superficial to a brunette Regina George.

Francesca recently shared a photo on Instagram in a white gown with the caption, “happy monday.” However, followers were only interested in calling her out for jilting Dom. Her comments were full of trash cans and snake emojis, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here’s a look at some of the most hateful comments on her post:

“you soo superficial, soo sad! You are the real brunnete version of Regina George!” – @kaleeyo

“Dom is way too good for her! I’m glad that didn’t work. She’s been around! How many guys does she have history with on the show now?! Hmmmm ?” – @ladijada

(L-R): Dom Gabriel and Francesca Farago in ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

Here’s what went down with her and Dom, triggering all this hate.

Francesca brutally dumped Dom for another guy

Perfect Match follows some of Netflix’s favorite reality stars as they perform in challenges and go on dates hoping to find love. Those who win challenges can select new people to bring into the house and set them up on a date with a housemate. Then, at the end of the night, anyone who doesn’t have a match gets sent home.

Francesca and Dom hit it off and matched from day one in the house. They were glued at the hip, neither taking the opportunity to get to know anyone else. While Dom’s feelings were genuine, Francesca eventually revealed hers were not, and there was no spark. However, rather than talk to Dom about this, she waited until they won a challenge and sent herself on a date with Damian Powers.

Francesca and Damian have history

Fans of Love is Blind may remember that Damian brought Francesca to the show’s reunion in 2021, creating drama with his ex-fiance Giannina Gibelli. Despite claiming they were just friends, there was obvious chemistry between them from the start. So when Francesca saw him as an option on Perfect Match, she took the opportunity to explore these feelings.

Damian was being messy as hell bringing Too Hot To Handle's Francesca as his date on Love is Blind: After The Altar.



And you know Giannina had something to say about it. pic.twitter.com/IEsmWBOnx3 — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2021

Unfortunately, her decision to go on a date with Damian blindsided Dom, and he broke down in tears. In an interview with Narcity, Dom described his feelings at the moment, saying:

“I didn’t know her history with Damian, and a lot of people in the house were bringing it up and asked me if I was worried about it,” he revealed. “You might say I was very naive. But you know, I trusted her and she told me I could trust her.”

Dom’s tearful reaction to Francesca’s decision led to some hateful comments from fans online.

Francesca is used to being the villain

In an interview with Netflix about her time on Too Hot to Handle, Francesca acknowledged that she’s generally not likable. When talking about her castmates, she said, “[everyone] thinks I’m the bad person, and thinks I’m a bully. I don’t know if it’s my confidence or my resting bitch face, but I’m an easy person to not like.” She left Too Hot to Handle without many friends, and based on how Perfect Match is going, she’ll likely leave the same way.

While it’s unclear if Dom is dating anyone new, Francesca recently went public with her boyfriend, transgender social media star Jesse Sullivan.