‘Perfect Match’: Dom Seemingly Reacts to Crying Over Francesca

Netflix’s Perfect Match brings all your favorite reality TV stars into a single house to explore relationships with each other in hopes of finding love. Dom Gabriel from The Mole and Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle clicked on day one and were one of the strongest couples in the house.

(L to R) Dom Gabriel and Francesca Farago | Netflix

However, a heartbroken Dom was brought to tears after an old flame got thrown into the mix. Since then, the reality star has reacted to his on-screen waterworks.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from weeks one and two of Perfect Match.]

Dom captioned his photos, ‘Why is it raining?’

A week after Perfect Match dropped on Netflix, Dom took to Instagram to address his reaction to Francesca dumping him for an old flame. His photo carousel on Instagram featured pictures of him with “cry baby” painted on his nails and holding a bottle of wine and some Oreos, indicating he’s enjoying some self-care while the rest of the world tunes into his romantic drama.

Dom’s post also included some screenshots from the show, including one of him in tears with the caption, “Why is it raining?” If you missed the reference when the show aired, he was alluding to the celebrated scene from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, also included in his post.

I wrote about my favorite show https://t.co/HUbJbCeCND — alex (@alex_abads) February 25, 2023

Explained by Digital Cultures, Roy Mustang declares, “It’s a terrible day for rain,” while burying a comrade. It’s an expression often used by men to cover up their tears.

Francesca dropped Dom for Damian from ‘Love is Blind’

After winning a challenge, Dom and Francesca got to pick two outsiders to send on dates with the people in the house. Despite seeming like a solid couple to outsiders, someone unexpected appeared among their options. Ultimately, Francesca blindsided Dom when she set herself up with Damian Powers from Love is Blind.

Fans of Damian’s season may recall that he took Francesca to the Love is Blind Reunion. While he claimed the two were just friends, it was clear to everyone else that wasn’t the case, including his on-again-off-again girlfriend from the show, Giannina Gibelli. Francesca took this opportunity to explore her feelings for Damian, breaking Dom’s heart in the process.

A sentence that's guaranteed to leave straight men speechless.



Perfect Match is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/HYkfxphdym — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2023

Dom was naive about Francesca’s history with Damian

Dom never tuned in to the Love is Blind Reunion because he had no idea that Francesca had lingering feelings for Damian. In an interview with Narcity, the reality star revealed:

“I didn’t know her history with Damian, and a lot of people in the house were bringing it up and asked me if I was worried about it. You might say I was very naive. But you know, I trusted her, and she told me I could trust her.”

Vancouver-born Francesca Farago and Toronto-born Dom Gabriel found love with one another in the new reality series #PerfectMatch.



Curious to know which city broke a few hearts? ?



?: @Netflix_CA pic.twitter.com/YgtINH2Fj1 — MADE | NOUS (@made_nous) February 17, 2023

While it may not have worked out for Dom in the episodes aired in week one, week two showed him cozied up with Georgia Hassarati, also from Too Hot to Handle. He has already gone on Instagram to celebrate his comeback, posting photos with the caption, “It stopped raining.”

Francesca wasn’t happy that Dom moved on

Meanwhile, the episodes released during week two show Francesca furious that Dom wasn’t sent home so she could explore her feelings for Damian without her ex in the house. Despite having been the one to break things off, she didn’t like seeing Dom happy with Georgia and repeatedly tried to split them up.

Watch the drama unfold on Netflix, with new episodes of Perfect Match premiering each week until February 28.