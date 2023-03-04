Is There a ‘Perfect Match’ Reunion Episode?

Shortly after Netflix released the final episodes of Perfect Match, fans were calling for a reunion episode. Other dating and reality TV shows have employed a reunion episode to catch viewers up on their favorite cast members. Though we don’t have confirmation of a Perfect Match reunion, there are plenty of updates to share about the show’s cast.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Perfect Match Episodes 1-12.]

Damien Powers, Ines Tazi, Zay Wilson, Mitchell Eason on ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

The ‘Perfect Match’ finale brought back all of the show’s contestants

Netflix released the final episodes of Perfect Match on February 28, 2023. The season ended with five couples in the running to be voted as the show’s winners. They included Joey and Kariselle, Georgia and Dom, Chloe and Shayne, Bartise and Izzy, and Nick and LC.

Though Joey and Kariselle ended the season engaged, Dom and Georgia were voted the show’s winners and awarded a free vacation from Netflix.

Before everything wrapped up, however, Perfect Match brought back all of the contestants who were sent home for the show’s final two episodes. The evening of the finale was a little tense as everyone hashed out their failed past relationships.

Is there a ‘Perfect Match’ reunion?

Some dating and reality tv shows feature a reunion episode to catch fans back up with the cast, but it doesn’t seem likely that Perfect Match will follow suit. So far, Netflix has not given any inkling that there will be a reunion episode.

However, the streaming service did release a “Where Are They Now?” video to YouTube. It seems like none of the couples are still together after the show’s end.

Joey and Kariselle shared details about their breakup in the video. “If someone’s going to blame someone, you can blame me,” Joey said. “I just think without going into details, things just weren’t the way that they were supposed to be.”

Dom and Georgia, the show’s winners, also broke up. “After the show, we ended, before we even got the chance to redeem our prize,” Dom stated.

Another strong couple, Chloe and Shayne, have also ended their relationship since Perfect Match wrapped. “It was definitely my fault that the relationship didn’t work,” Shayne told Netflix. “I take full responsibility. I had a lot of stress with my show still airing. It was mad chaos.”

Francesca Farago updates fans on her dating life

Though fans don’t have a Perfect Match reunion to watch, there are definitely details circulating about what the cast is up to now. Francesca Farago explored connections with Dom Gabriel, Damien Powers, and Abbey Humphreys during her time on the show.

“I have a different relationship with each of those people now,” Francesca told TODAY. “I’m definitely the least close to Damian now, and I was probably the closest to him in the house with our friendship, but I can’t really put a level on each relationship.”

The outlet reports that Francesca is currently dating someone from outside the show, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan.

All episodes of Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.