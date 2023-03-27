‘Perfect Match’: Ines Tazi Reveals the ‘Strongest Match’ in the House Wasn’t ‘A Romantic One’

Perfect Match star Ines Tazi coupled up with several other reality TV singles but ultimately left the Netflix dating competition show alone. The Circle: France star revealed who she thinks made the “strongest match” in the house, and her answer may surprise you.

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

Ines Tazi matched with several other reality star singles on ‘Perfect Match’

Netflix’s Perfect Match filmed a group of singles from various reality shows living together in a Panama mansion. Contestants coupled up to avoid getting eliminated by the end of the night, as new singles entered the house. At the season finale, all contestants voted on the one couple they thought was the perfect match.

The Circle: France star Ines Tazi explored several connections while on the show. She coupled up with three Love Is Blind stars: Shayne Jansen, Bartise Bowden, and Damian Powers. She also matched with The Mole’s Will Richardson and The Circle’s Nick Uhlenhuth.

Tazi also confessed her feelings to The Mole star Dom Gabriel, with whom she forged a strong friendship. Gabriel matched with Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago on night one, only to be dumped after Farago sent herself on a date with Powers. Another THTH alum, Georgia Hassarati, asked Gabriel to stay, and they remained a match through the finale.

Tazi ultimately chose to leave the house after failing to find a deep romantic connection with any of the other singles.

Inez Tazi said she and Dom Gabriel were the ‘strongest match’

While Ines Tazi left the Perfect Match house single, she formed several lasting friendships. She was particularly close to Dom Gabriel and maintains their connection was the “strongest” on the show.

Although Tazi expressed her interest, she and Gabriel never went beyond platonic friendship. “That’s the strongest match that happened in the house,” she told Vulture on March 7. “It just didn’t end up being a romantic one.”

The ‘Perfect Match’ star said she and Dom Gabriel are friends for life

Dom Gabriel chose loyalty to Georgia Hassarati over exploring a romantic connection with Ines Tazi. While The Mole star and Hassarati had an acrimonious split shortly after Perfect Match ended, Gabriel and Tazi remained close friends.

“Everyone was really kind and caring to me, but it did feel like not everyone understood me. They perceived me as that French Moroccan girl who’s a bit random,” Tazi said. “But my safe space was definitely Dom since day one. We are still so close, and he’s someone I know will be there for me and will be my friend when we’re 55 and chilling and drinking coffee.”

She added, “The first second we saw each other, the first word, it just made sense. But I met friends for a lifetime.”