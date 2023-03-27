‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Reveals Which of Her 3 Connections Was the Strongest

Francesca Farago fans watched the reality TV star look for love on Perfect Match and Too Hot to Handle. Farago coupled up with three other contestants on Netflix’s Perfect Match, and she recently revealed who she had the strongest connection with in the house. Here’s what Farago said and what we know about her new relationship with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan.

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

Francesca Farago | Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Francesca Farago coupled up with 3 other contestants on ‘Perfect Match’

Perfect Match combined a group of singles from various Netflix reality shows to live together in a Panama mansion. The singles competed to couple up and avoid elimination by the end of the night. At the end of the season, the contestants voted on which couple they thought was the perfect match.

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago found three different partners during her time on the show: Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys. After winning a compatibility challenge with Gabriel, she chose to send herself on a date with Powers. Farago dumped Gabriel to continue exploring her connection with the Love Is Blind star.

She was then set up on a date with Twentysomethings: Austin’s Humphreys. At the end of the season, Powers asked Farago to be his girlfriend, but she chose to leave the show single instead.

Francesca Farago reveals which of her ‘Perfect Match’ connections was the strongest

The THTH star opened up about her three romantic connections in the Perfect Match house, revealing that she viewed each of her matches equally. However, she is closer to some of them after the show than she was during filming.

“I have a different relationship with each of those people now,” Farago told Today on March 2. “I’m definitely the least close to Damian now and I was probably the closest to him in the house with our friendship, but I can’t really put a level on each relationship.”

She added, “They’re all very different, but I’m glad each of them happened.”

Farago spent Valentine’s Day at Disneyland with Gabriel (and her current boyfriend), so they are clearly on good terms, despite their Perfect Match breakup. And the reality star has said she might have quit the show if she hadn’t been allowed to match with a woman, so she has no regrets about her relationship with Humphreys.

The reality TV star hopes to marry her new boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan

Although she formed three romantic connections in the Perfect Match house, Francesca Farago has found more relationship success outside the Netflix show. She is currently dating Jesse Sullivan, a TikTok star who uses social media to document his experience as a trans man and the parent to his teenager, Arlo. Sullivan also starred in the documentary My Transparent Life.

“I want to get engaged yesterday, to be honest. I ask him every day,” Farago told Elite Daily in January. “He had a ring designed and then I changed my mind about what ring I wanted, so he had to redesign it. He’s in the process of doing that. But the sooner the better.”

She added, “We know we’re going to get engaged and get married. He has a child, we’re starting a family, and we have animals together.”