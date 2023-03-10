‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Admits She Was Once Arrested For Stealing a Car

Perfect Match star Francesca Farago revealed that she was arrested for stealing a car before she made her reality TV debut. Here’s what the Netflix star admitted about her encounter with the police and why she stole a vehicle.

Francesca Farago | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Francesca Farago stole hearts on Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’

Farago may have stolen a car, but she is best known for stealing hearts on reality TV. She has appeared on multiple Netflix reality shows, including Too Hot to Handle season 1, Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 1, and Perfect Match season 1.

Perfect Match combined reality singles from different shows, and they competed to couple up before getting eliminated at the end of the night. During the finale, one couple was voted the perfect match.

Farago dated fellow contestants Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys before deciding her ideal partner was nowhere to be found in the luxurious Panama mansion. She chose to leave the show single before reconnecting with her current boyfriend, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan.

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago admits she was arrested for stealing a car

In February, Farago participated in a joint Marie Claire interview with Chloe Veitch, her co-star on Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match. The reality stars asked each other questions to determine how well they knew one another.

One of the questions Farago asked Veitch was, “Have I ever been arrested and why?” The possible answers were: urinating in public when she was 16, shoplifting when she was 12, or stealing a car when she was 13.

Veitch guessed that Farago was “weeing in an alleyway” or that she had “stolen a vegan burger or something,” but she was incorrect.

“You stole a car?!” Veitch said in disbelief. “Who even are you, and why has Netflix put you on all these shows?”

“I’m shocked as well,” said Farago. “We had a party, and then we wanted to get home, so this guy hotwired it. I decided to be the driver, and it didn’t end well for anyone at all.

Farago added, “But here we are, thriving, one would say.”

The Netflix star studied law in college

Perhaps Farago’s encounter with law enforcement as a teenager inspired her to pursue a legal career. In the Marie Claire interview, the Perfect Match star revealed she studied law in college, a process she described as “brutal.”

According to The Tab, Farago graduated in 2015 from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The Vancouver native posted an Instagram photo from her graduation ceremony showing her in her gown and holding a diploma. She captioned the image, “Officially a university grad [graduation cap emoji, halo emoji] side note: never trust your dad with taking Instagram worthy pics.”