‘Perfect Match’ Stars Francesca Farago and Dom Gabriel Spent Valentine’s Day Together – With Her New Boyfriend

Francesca Farago dated her Perfect Match co-star Dom Gabriel on the reality TV show, but she reconnected with her boyfriend, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, when the Netflix series wrapped. Farago and Gabriel are on good terms and even spent Valentine’s Day together at Disneyland – with her new boyfriend. Here’s how Farago and Gabriel spent the holiday together and where their relationship stands after the show.

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

Francesca Farago and Dom Gabriel | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Farago and Gabriel quickly coupled up on Perfect Match until winning a compatibility challenge, allowing them to send themselves or other contestants on dates. Farago chose to go on a date with Love Is Blind star Damian Powers.

In a Feb. 21 interview with Manny the Movie Guy, Farago revealed that the most painful moment of the show was turning down Gabriel to match with Powers.

“When I look back, like looking back at it now, I feel like the hardest part would have been ending my relationship with Dom and choosing Damian instead,” Farago answered. “When I look back and I think about it as a whole, that’s what I genuinely feel the most hurt for doing – I feel the most bad for doing something like that.”

In a Feb. 23 interview with Narcity, Gabriel revealed that he was blindsided by Farago’s decision to go on a date with the Love Is Blind star.

“You might say I was very naive, but I trusted her, and she told me I could trust her,” he said, explaining that he knew about Farago’s history with Powers. “And I kind of suspected maybe she would put Damian on a date with someone else to bring him in and then kind of hash stuff out. I definitely didn’t see that coming of her putting herself on that date.”

After the show, Farago rekindled her relationship with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, who mostly uses the platform to document his experience as a trans man and parent.

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago spent Valentine’s Day with Dom Gabriel – and her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan

Although Farago and Gabriel ended their romantic connection, they maintained a friendship outside the Perfect Match house. They spent Valentine’s Day 2023 together (the same day that the first batch of episodes dropped) – with Farago’s boyfriend.

Sullivan posted a YouTube video titled “Disneyland Valentines with the fam.” The clip shows Farago, Sullivan, and Sullivan’s 14-year-old child, Arlo, driving to pick up Gabriel for Disneyland. They met up with fellow castmate Kariselle Snow at the theme park, and the group tried various foods and rides together.

The Netflix stars may have bonded over events that happened after the reality dating show

While Farago and Gabriel are on good terms, neither seem too impressed by their Perfect Match castmate Georgia Hassarati. Hassarati and Farago were friends before going on the dating show, but their relationship was strained after Hassarati matched with Gabriel when Farago decided to date Powers. Hassarati and Gabriel were voted the perfect match and declared the winners of the show, earning a vacation together anywhere in the world.

But after the show, Hassarati started dating another of Farago’s exes: Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle. “After the show we ended before we even got the chance to redeem our prize,” Gabriel said in Netflix’s “Where Are They Now” YouTube video. “We were still talking. We were together and she had to go do a certain podcast. The podcast came out and the title of the podcast was ‘Georgia and Harry Jowsey Fall In Love.’ Yeah, I would say I was blindsided.”

Farago has also confirmed she is no longer friends with Hassarati. “With her current relationship we can all assume that’s a no,” she wrote of Georgia in her TikTok comments (per Marie Claire).