Netflix dropped the final batch of episodes for Perfect Match on Feb. 28, and fans watched as the contestants voted on the winners. Despite another couple actually getting engaged, Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel took home the win. However, Georgia herself revealed that she and Dom are no longer together. Now, her new boyfriend, Harry Jowsey, is poking fun at Perfect Match.

Dom and Georgia | Netflix

Georgia and Dom had what looked like a solid relationship during ‘Perfect Match’

Dom initially matched up with Too Hot to Handle villain Francesca Farago during the first night in the villa on Perfect Match. When they won a trip to the boardroom in episode 4, Francesca chose to bring Damien Powers (Love Is Blind Season 1) into the house for herself. This left Dom without a match, and he seriously considered leaving for good.

Georgia arrived when Chase DeMoor decided to send himself on a date with her. The two matched for one night, but a connection never developed. Before Dom left, Georgia asked if he might consider coupling up with her, and he did. The pair went on to become the strongest couple in the house and the eventual winners of Perfect Match. They won a weeklong vacation on Netflix’s dime to anywhere in the world, and they left with hopes of continuing their relationship outside of the show. Unfortunately, the cameras stopped rolling, and the romance fizzled.

‘Too Hot to Handle’ star Harry Jowsey pokes fun at ‘Perfect Match’ in his Snapchat Story

After finishing Perfect Match, Georgia started dating Harry Jowsey. (Although, Francesca recently implied that Georgia may have started seeing Harry before coming on the show.) In a recent comment on TikTok, Georgia stated that she and Harry began dating after she made an appearance on his podcast in April of 2022.

Netflix released Perfect Match on Valentine’s Day 2023, even though the series had filmed early last year. This confused fans who saw former Too Hot to Handle stars Harry and Georgia together on social media and made them wonder if her and Dom’s connection was genuine.

In a recent photo on his Snapchat Story, Harry shared a photo of him and Georgia kissing. Fans see Harry looking at the camera with a smirk, and the text at the top of the photo reads, “Big congratulations to this muffin for winning Perfect Match,” followed by a string of emojis.

Fans are shocked at how much the stars of the show are spoiling the outcomes

Granted, the amount of time between filming Perfect Match and its release is a bit extreme, but it still seems like none of the stars are concerned with spoiling the outcome of any of the couples. Harry and Georgia posted on social media several times revealing their relationship, as did Francesca Farago and her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan. Nick Uhlenhuth was spotted with Katie Thurston from The Bachelor, and fans saw Bartise Bowden kissing another woman in Dallas.

A Redditor shared the image of Harry’s Snapchat Story, and another user wrote, “The lack of effort from Netflix trying to keep up the facade that any of the couples lasted in the real world is cracking me up. They aren’t even trying! (I know this wasn’t posted until after the finale, but it’s not like it was a secret these two were dating.) Did Netflix just give up on NDAs?”

Unfortunately, it sounds like most of the Perfect Match stars wanted another chance to grab more screen time. Check out all 12 episodes of Perfect Match, currently streaming on Netflix.