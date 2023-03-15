‘Perfect Match’ Villain Francesca Farago Says Georgia Hassarati Is Lying on Nick Viall’s Podcast – ‘This Never Happened’

The reality TV stars from Perfect Match continue to go at it on social media, and it doesn’t seem like anyone can get their story straight. At first, Perfect Match cast members Francesca Farago and Savannah Palacio battled it out on social media, but now Francesca has moved on to another target – Georgia Hassarati.

Georgia admitted she wasn’t in a good space during an episode of The Viall Files

After Perfect Match ended, fans discovered Georgia and Dom Gabriel, who won the competition, split after filming. Then news came out that Georgia began dating Harry Jowsey relatively soon after filming ended, which caused several viewers to label her as the bad guy in the relationship. In a recent interview with Nick Viall on his podcast, The Viall Files, Georgia opened up about how she was handling the backlash.

When asked how she was doing, Georgia replied, “Horrible, at the moment. I mean, everything that has gone on is extremely hard to deal with, and I don’t want to dive right in to how I’m feeling.”

The Australian native expressed regret on how she handled things regarding her argument with Dom, “I shouldn’t have approached things the way that I did. I shouldn’t have posted the screenshots. Obviously, I wasn’t able to give the amount of context that I wanted, and I came from a place of anger, and that’s really not in my character to do that.”

She added that not being able to go online or outside without hearing or seeing comments about her behavior has turned her into a “depressed mess.”

‘Perfect Match’ villain Francesca says Georgia’s lying

Francesca and Georgia have been at odds with one another since the show ended. In one interview, Francesca called Georgia “sketchy” for dating Harry, Francesca’s ex. On TikTok, the two women talked about each other, with Georgia scoffing at the idea of Francesca as a “likeable villain,” and Francesca said that Georgia broke up with Dom “like three days after filming.”

When Georgia broke down the feud between her and Dom, she also gave details on how Francesca went behind her back during filming. The Perfect Match star claims that Francesca encouraged her to choose Dom as her match, and she thought she had permission from Francesca to match with Dom. Georgia also claims that Francesca pulled Perfect Match producers aside to reshoot certain scenes.

In a comment on Viall’s Instagram promoting Georgia’s appearance, Francesca wrote, “Lol, this didn’t happen, but ok.”

Francesca responded to Georgia’s claims on TikTok

At first, fans weren’t sure if Francesca was referring to Georgia’s comment about matching with Dom or if she meant she never pulled producers aside. However, she decided to address the matter directly via TikTok.

Using the clip of Georgia saying Francesca pulled producers aside, Francesca says, “This is the craziest s*** I’ve ever heard in my entire life. Not only did that not ever happen, address what your boyfriend said in that podcast and literally leave me out of it. You have no idea what you’re talking about. None of that happened. I don’t know if we were literally filming the same show or what you were up to, but that literally didn’t happen.”

Francesca continues, “The lies are insane. They keep piling up. Just address it, take accountability for being wrong and f****** up and leave me out of it. I’m definitely not an angel either, but none of that’s f****** true.”