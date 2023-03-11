‘Perfect Match’ Star Dom Gabriel Was Just as Blindsided by Francesca Farago as Everyone Else

Netflix blessed everyone with a new chaotic reality TV series, Perfect Match, in February. The show features former stars from shows like Love Is Blind, The Mole, and more. When the first group of singles arrived on the first night, Dom Gabriel and Francesca Farago quickly made a connection. However, things took a turn right around episode 4 when Francesca kicked Dom to the curb for her old flame, Damien Powers. It turns out Dom never saw Francesca’s sneaky move coming, and he was just as blindsided as everyone watching.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding all 12 episodes of Perfect Match.]

‘Perfect Match’ star Dom was shocked when Francesca kicked him to the curb. | Netflix

‘Perfect Match’ stars Dom and Francesca seemed like a solid couple

When Francesca and Dom sparked up a conversation during that first night in the villa, it seemed genuine. The two got along, and their co-stars saw them as one of the power couples in the house. Even though fellow Perfect Match star Savannah Palacio made a move on Dom (which caused a whole bunch of drama in the house), he and Francesca stuck it out. Of course, it’s important to remember that Francesca told Dom not to talk to Savannah, but regardless, it seemed like Dom and Francesca developed real feelings for one another.

However, after winning a trip to the boardroom, Francesca saw her chance to bring Damien into the villa for herself. Even though she claimed Dom for herself the night before, Francesca reveled in the villain role and told Dom to kick rocks. If watching that shocked you, you aren’t alone.

Francesca blindsided Dom with her decision

The decision to leave Dom left him in tears. In Perfect Match Episode 5, he tells the cameras, “I don’t know what’s going on with Francesca. When Savannah was trying to talk to me, you [Francesca] were upset about that. But then you get into the boardroom, and you pull this. It’s like, why me, you know?”

Dom almost left the villa, but Georgia Hassarati asked him to couple up with her. He said yes, and they ended up winning the entire competition. Now, Dom says he truly was blindsided by Francesca’s decision to break things off with him. He recently appeared as a guest on The Drive-In Podcast.

When asked about the situation with Francesca, Dom replied, “I didn’t see it coming. I mean, I guess you could call me naive, but you know, I thought we had a genuine connection. I fell for her. Everyone was kind of whispering about Damien this and Damien that, and I didn’t know anything about their history.”

He continued, “For me, you know I trust you until proven otherwise, and when we got into that room, I maybe suspected she might put Damien on a date with someone else and then kind of see things in the house. But I definitely didn’t see her putting herself on that date. That definitely hurt.”

Dom and Georgia won ‘Perfect Match’ but split after filming wrapped

It looks like none of the couples in the finals of Perfect Match continued their relationships for long after filming ended. Perfect Match filmed in the early months of 2022, but Netflix only released the series last month. Many of the stars posted on social media giving away their current relationships.

Georgia began dating Francesca’s ex and Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey in April 2022. They met when Georgia appeared on Harry’s podcast. Dom, on the other hand, appears to be enjoying the single life.

Catch all the episodes of Perfect Match, currently streaming on Netflix.