Never before seen 'Vanderpump Rules' footage shows how Peter Madrigal was so drunk at the Daily Mail party, he didn't realize Raquel Leviss broke up with him.

Left on the cutting room floor was a double Vanderpump Rules breakup that Lisa Vanderpump found to be one of the funnier moments viewers never got to see.

In the “Secrets Revealed” episode, Vanderpump dished that Peter Madrigal “broke up” with Raquel Leviss the day after she had already dumped him. “When Peter was at the Daily Mail party, Raquel actually broke up with him,” Vanderpump said in a confessional. “But because he was so drunk or he chose to forget it, he asked Raquel to break up with him again!”

James Kennedy spilled to Lisa Vanderpump that Peter Madrigal and Raquel Leviss were dating

Cameras flashed back to unseen footage of “See You Next Tuesday” at SUR. Madrigal works his way through the crowd to the DJ booth to confront James Kennedy about spilling to Vanderpump that he was hooking up with Leviss.

Peter Madrigal, Kristina Kelly, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss |Casey Durkin/Bravo via Getty Images

Kennedy insists he wasn’t behind telling Vanderpump but of course, production shows the moment when Kennedy told Vanderpump “What about [Leviss] dating Peter?” Vanderpump looked confused and insisted that Leviss was not dating Madrigal. Making matters worse, Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber said that Leviss and Madrigal “just make out when they’re drunk.”

Raquel Leviss worried about breaking Peter Madrigal’s heart

In response to the confrontation, Kennedy tells Madrigal, “She’s not even into you, she’s told me like a million times that she’s not into you.” Ouch. Madrigal takes it well but then Kennedy says that Leviss told him she was going to “break” Madrigal’s heart.

Exasperated, Madgrial walks away from the DJ booth, now in search of Leviss, who was working at the time. They walk out into the infamous SUR alley to talk.

He begins the conversation by admitting that he had no recollection of the Daily Mail party. “To tell you the truth, I don’t remember a thing from that conversation,” he tells Leviss.

Cameras flashback to Leviss telling Madrigal that she doesn’t see a romantic future with him. “And I just wanna kind of break things off now before it gets too complicated,” she says.

They break up – again – in the SUR alley

Leviss nervously laughs hearing that Madrigal had blacked out because she has to re-tell him she doesn’t want to date him. “I just came to the conclusion I don’t see our dating situation going anywhere,” she says.

“His reply is, “My whole thing was what Kennedy just told me. He said, not only were you never into me. Then he said you were afraid of breaking my heart. No offense Raquel, you’re not gonna break my heart.”

While she admitted to saying she was afraid she’d break his heart, Leviss looks delighted that they both arrived at the same conclusion. “OK, good,” she says with a smile. “Cool.” Madrigal still looks somewhat perplexed and probably a little bruised hearing that Leviss just wasn’t ever into him.

Catch Vanderpump Rules Seasons 1 – 10, streaming on Peacock.