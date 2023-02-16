‘Vanderpump Rules’: Katie Maloney Breaks Down – Schwartz & Sandy’s Was ‘the Other Woman’

Katie Maloney offered more insight into her split from her husband Tom Schwartz on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

During the Daily Mail party at Schwartz & Sandy’s she and Schwartz had a quiet moment together, which was when Maloney told Schwartz he made everything, especially the new restaurant a priority over her and their marriage.

Katie Maloney said on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ that Schwartz & Sandy’s ‘nearly broke’ Tom Schwartz

Schwartz and Maloney sat in a booth together and did a celebratory shot. Maloney tells Schwartz that the restaurant “has really good vibes.” Schwartz thanks her, saying, “You could not have gave me a better compliment.”

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney |Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Maloney acknowledges Schwartz’s hard work. He says there is “no amount of success that could replace this” and not “Being with my family when they needed me the most. Not being there for you. You didn’t need me, but I feel like I got sucked into a parallel universe. And of course, I let myself get sucked in.”

“It nearly broke you,” Maloney said. “And it nearly broke me. It broke us kinda.”

Schwartz & Sandy’s is the ‘other woman’ in Tom and Katie’s marriage

Maloney wonders if it was worth it. Schwartz looks stunned, hoping that Maloney doesn’t think that he chose Schwartz & Sandy’s over her. But Maloney breaks down.

“I feel like you chose a lot over me,” she says tearing up. “You never chose me. In any side, in any argument, even when it’s me having your back and it made me feel like you don’t trust me.”

“All of the marital issues and arguments and everything we’re having it’s now just personified,” Maloney says in a confessional. “This bar was basically the other woman in our marriage. And I’m … standing inside of her … now.”

“A lot of the things I was choosing to ignore,” Maloney says to Schwartz. “Choosing to just try to live with and think that it was OK and it wasn’t OK.”

Tom Schwartz becomes emotional thinking of his divorce from Katie Maloney

Schwartz apologizes but adds, “I’m trying to move forward. And not beat myself up too much, but I’m self aware.”

“I was watching The Notebook the other day and I was watching that scene with [Ryan] Gosling,” Schwartz says in a confessional with tears running down his face. “And it’s like pouring rain and he’s like, ‘It was never over! It’s still not over!’ And I was just … maybe I should have had more of that and really fought for her. I think I was just prolonging the pain, you know? And making her suffer and detracting from her happiness.”

Schwartz turns to Maloney and says, “I’m so madly in love with this whole bar, this lounge, the concept. But yeah, sometimes I ask myself was it worth it?” He looks off into the distance and says, “I don’t know.”

Tom Sandoval also feels ‘a little’ responsible for the divorce

Another factor that may have contributed to Maloney and Schwartz’s divorce was his allegiance to close friend Tom Sandoval. During Schwartz & Sandy’s planning stages, Schwartz would often side with Sandoval when Maloney offered her opinion. It drove a wedge between Maloney and Sandoval, but also between her and Schwartz.

Do you think that Tom Sandoval should feel any responsibility for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's divorce? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/QULxM6zLVn — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) February 9, 2023

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Sandoval said he felt responsible “a “little bit that way, in the moment” for the couple’s divorce. “It hit me pretty hard,” he said. “I was very surprised by it. Very saddened by it. Yeah … maybe …”

But Sandoval said he and Maloney are in a better place. “Yeah it’s great,” Sandoval said about his friendship with Maloney on the WWHL After Show. “I mean obviously me and Schwartz work together, we see each other all the time. But Katie and I, I feel are in a really good place.”