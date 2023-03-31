There’s a Petition to Make This Significant Other a Permanent Member of the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast

Deena Cortese married Chris Buckner in October 2017 and they’ve been together ever since. Chris has been part of many an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but some fans want to see even more of Deena’s husband. Here’s what die-hard Chris fans are saying about him joining the MTV reality series full-time.

Deena’s husband Chris is a favorite among ‘Jersey Shore’ fans

The Jersey Shore cast’s significant others have been part of the show since Family Vacation’s inception. From Lauren Sorrentino to Pauly DelVecchio’s girlfriend Nikki Hall and Angelina Pivarnick’s ex-husband Chris Larangeira, the MTV series embraces the term “family” when it comes to the spinoff. Deena’s husband Chris is included in that group.

Many fans have always liked Chris, but his appearance in the January 2021 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when he became the cast’s personal barber is what really sold him to viewers. “Chris is so cute,” one Chris Buckner-adoring fan commented on Deena’s Instagram post. “I love that he’s cool with the boys like this.”

Another added: “Your husband seems so unproblematic and cool.” It’s that unbothered energy that fans want to see more of on the show.

‘Jersey Shore’ fans want Chris Buckner to join the cast full-time

“Petition to add Chris Buckner as the official fourth main male cast member of Family Vacation,” said one Redditor. “Out of all the boys and husbands, Chris is definitely my favorite. Him and Deena are adorable together!!” another Reddit user agreed in the thread. “Chris is my favorite because he’s so subtle with his humor but is the most entertaining out of everyone,” another Reddit user added.

Another fan wants to see a spinoff show dedicated entirely to the Buckner Family. “Honestly, I’d rather just watch the Buckners,” they commented. Deena and Chris have two sons: C.J. and Cameron. “Like a cutesy little family reality show. Wouldn’t last long because there’s no drama, but I’d absolutely tune in!”

Chris attended the cast’s trip to New Orleans in the first half of season 6, which is airing now. It’s unclear if he will be part of future vacations that have yet to air, but fans will likely get to see more from Chris sooner or later.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast has room for one more

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola might be rejoining the cast of Jersey Shore for the second half of season 6, but there’s still room for another male to become part of the show full-time. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro stepped down from the show to focus on his mental health, sobriety, and daughter Ariana Sky.

With Ronnie gone, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino are incomplete. Many Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans think Chris Buckner could fill that void.

Chris will unlikely drop his career as an electrician to become a reality TV star. Still, that doesn’t mean he won’t appear in future episodes of the MTV series.

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.