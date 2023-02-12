Philadelphia Eagles Star, Jalen Hurts, Calls a Modest Houston House Home

Jalen Hurts will spend the day in Glendale, Arizona, slinging a football in Super Bowl LVII. When all is said and done, Hurts will head home as either a Super Bowl champion or the runner-up. While fans know plenty about the Philadelphia Eagles star Quarterback’s on-the-field actions, where he rests his head in the off-season remained a bit of a mystery until now. Hurts might make millions thanks to his athletic prowess, but he isn’t spending his hard-earned paycheck on a mansion, at least not yet.

Jalen Hurts returns to Houston during the off-season

Jalen Hurts has become a legend in Philadelphia, and he may be an even bigger celebrity if the outcome of Super Bowl LVII is in the Eagles’ favor. While Hurts is beloved in the City of Brotherly Love, he doesn’t actually call the metropolis home.

When the Eagles aren’t playing, Jalen returns to Texas, where he was raised. Hurts spends the off-season in Channelview, Texas, a Houston neighborhood. You might be surprised to learn exactly what type of home he lives in, though.

The star QB isn’t living in a massive mansion, though

Hurts loves returning to Houston when the NFL season ends, but he isn’t returning to a massive mansion. While Houston has several elite neighborhoods with homes worth millions, Jalen Hurts doesn’t call any of them home, at least not right now.

Jalen Hurts | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Instead, he lives in a house with his parents when he’s not playing for the Eagles. Velvet Tropes dug up property records. The publication learned that the Hurts family purchased a house just a month after Jalen Hurts signed with the Eagles. The Hurts family purchased the three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode for $215,000. Jalen’s father, a football coach, is listed as the residence’s owner.

Where does Jalen Hurts live during the season?

While Houston is where he rests his head in the off-season, the Eagles star has to be in Philadelphia for work. Hurts, who is in his third season with the Eagles, isn’t looking to spend a ton of money to live in the City of Brotherly Love, though.

While most star players may buy a home in the city where they play, Hurts has opted to stay out of the Philadelphia real estate game. Instead, he rents a small apartment in the city during the season. The star QB told GQ he spent $30,000 his rookie year on rent and utility bills.

Jalen Hurts told GQ that he wasn’t compelled to buy a home because he was living alone. A small apartment made more sense. The Philadelphia rental landscape varies widely, but according to several sources, the average rent in the city is around $1,900. Hurts’ bill was on par with what the average Philly resident spends to live in the city.