The ‘Madden’ Video Game Franchise Is Startlingly Accurate When It Comes to Predicting the Super Bowl Winner

The Philadelphia Eagles will best the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Well, at least according to a Madden ’23 game simulation. Chiefs fans might want to keep the faith, and Philadelphia fans may not want to get their hopes up, though. After all, it’s just a game simulation, right? While that’s true, there is something to the simulations. As it turns out, the Madden franchise is really good at predicting the winner of the big game. Chiefs fans don’t need to despair, though. The simulation is on a bit of a losing streak lately.

‘Madden 23’ predicts the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super Bowl

If Madden 23 is correct, the Eagles will walk away with the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 12. The simulation ran through an entire game and came up with some key takeaways about the game. According to the simulation, the Chiefs will get on the board first. In the simulation, Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce, which is unsurprising and likely to happen in the upcoming game.

That early score in the simulation didn’t translate into success, though. In the simulation, the Chiefs and the Eagles were tied up at half-time, only for the Eagles to run away with the game in the second half. According to the Madden Super Bowl simulation, the Eagles will beat the Chiefs with a score of 31 to 17.

How often is the game simulation correct?

Madden’s official Super Bowl prediction is in, but just how accurate has the game been over the years? For the last 19 years, EA’s Madden franchise has simulated the Super Bowl, and it has been correct 13 times over those 19 years. That means the l simulation has been accurate a staggering 68% of the time. \

No prediction was more accurate than the one the game made in 2014. For Super Bowl XLIX, the simulation not only picked the correct winner, but it accurately predicted the game’s final score. Super Bowl XLIX ended with the New England Patriots beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24. The game simulation ended with the same score. With a track record like that, some might say the Chiefs are in trouble, but remember, 32% of the time, the simulation is dead wrong.

‘Madden 23’ is on a losing streak with its Super Bowl simulation

Chiefs’ fans might not need to worry all that much. While the Madden game franchise is scarily good at predicting the outcome of Super Bowls past, their recent track record could be better. The Super Bowl simulation run by the EA ahead of the big game has been wrong four times in the last five years.

Super Bowl LVII | Peter Casey/Getty Images

The last correct prediction came in 2020 when the game accurately predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the San Francisco 49ers. Madden thought the game would be closer than it was. EA predicted the Chiefs would win 35-31. The game ended with the Chief trouncing the 49ers with a final score of 31-20.

The following year, Madden stuck with the Super Bowl champs and predicted that the Chiefs would be victorious over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The simulation was wrong. The Bucs beat the Chiefs by 22 points. Last year, EA predicted that the Cincinnati Bengals would take down the Los Angeles Rams by a field goal. While the game did come down to three points, it was the Rams who kicked the winning field goal.