‘Physical 100’: Who Is Choo Sung-hoon’s Wife, Shiho Yano?

Viewers of Netflix’s Physical 100 learn about people’s jobs and physical routines. But not so much their personal lives. This is who Choo Sung-hoon’s wife, Shiho Yano is and how she stays healthy.

Choo Sung-hoon competes on ‘Physical 100’

The competitive series had multiple celebrities in the cast. Choo was welcomed by applause when he entered to see the sculpture torsos.

“I’m at ONE championship. I’m an MMA fighter, Choo Sung-hoon,” he explained in the first episode. “I started judo at three or four and trained until I was 30. After that, I did MMA for 17 years. I compete with younger people, too. I want to show people that even at this age, there’s a way to beat young people. Don’t underestimate this middle-aged guy.”

The accomplished fighter’s family is also well-known. That’s because he did a reality TV show called The Return of Superman where celebrity dads take care of their children by themselves for the day. His daughter Choo Sarang became famous after that.

Who is Choo Sung-hoon’s wife, Shiho Yano?

Shiho Yano is a model who shares much about her wellness journey with her fans. While her husband focuses on martial arts, she works out through yoga and tennis. She also wrote a book about meditation and learning about Zen.

The model told Warak Uweb that she created an original meditation method called “108 meditation” that includes methods she’s been doing for almost 15 years. Sarang also seems to enjoy the practice since the mother has shared posts of them doing yoga lessons together.

The model has promoted brands like Dior, Theory Luxe, Messika, and more on her Instagram page. Fans can also see some of her latest magazine photo shoots in her posts.

The mother has moved beyond modeling to having her company Shiho Style. “During my 25 years as a model, my mission has been to serve as a bridge between designers, companies, publishers and their customers, and to express and convey the excellence of our products to the maximum extent possible,” reads the website. “With a focus on beauty, wisdom, and humor, we will continue to propose lifestyles that enrich lives in fashion, health and beauty, and sports. keep going.” The models represented by the company include herself, Sarang, and two other young girls.

The Japanese model married the martial artist in 2009. Their daughter was born in 2011.

Shiho supports her husband on ‘Physical 100’

Of course, there are also Instagram posts that show the MMA fighter. On Feb. 11, she shared a video of Sarang addressing fans.

“Hi, everyone thank you for watching and supporting Physical 100 on Netflix,” she said. “We hope that he will be number one on the show.”

The video ends with the mother also saying bye. Fans applauded the young girl for her English skills in the comments. Choo gave an English message to Physical 100 fans too.