‘Physical 100’ Fans Want 1 Major Change if There’s a Season 2

The new Netflix competition, Physical 100, has many eyes on it. Fans think the game could be improved if there is a second season to avoid players finding an easy way to game the system.

Netflix focused on 5 abilities for ‘Physical 100’ quests

The competition claims the winner will have the “perfect body.” But the challenges switch to looking for different traits. So it’s hard for one type of body to have the advantage in every quest.

“Quests and missions were designed according to a special ability indicator, shape of a pentagon, requiring the winner to have muscular strength, balance, endurance, agility, and strong willpower,” Netflix told Insider.

Since it was the first season, the cast was surprised at every challenge. They often weren’t told what the quest would be so that they couldn’t strategize or build their teams without that knowledge. Some teams were underestimated too, without knowing the challenge, like Team Jang Eun-sil.

‘Physical 100’ fans want new challenges for season 2

This post is for the women of Physical: 100 and only the women of Physical: 100 pic.twitter.com/GyOOHxa9S2 — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2023

It’s unclear if the physical competition show will get a second season. But fans are already giving their feedback if it does on Reddit.

“Part of what makes the show so good IMO is that the competitors have no idea what kind of events they’ll be participating in,” the original poster wrote. “Although I actually like all the main events so far, I feel like it’s important to keep the element of surprise. I don’t like the idea of a S2 where the 100 participants would know what they’re up against.”

“Yes, completely new challenges that require most/all aspects of physicality, not just a specific attribute,” someone agreed. “There’s a good chance some S1 contestants might join again, so they already know what to expect. Tldr, keep it fresh, make the contestants think and strategize on the fly.”

However, there are some aspects fans want to see again. “I’m down with them doing death match as the signature quest 1 for future seasons of Physical 100!!!” one viewer commented. “It’s a really good hook for viewers! They can just switch up the arenas every season to keep it fresh!”

“Deathmatch is like the Warped Wall of Ninja Warrior, it’s probably the most iconic and inseparable aspect of Physical: 100 now especially how heavily marketed it was,” a fan replied.

“Change everything. Hanging challenge definitely have to go since some pinched their nerves doing it,” one person noted. “What they should have done is made teammates compete with each other in an event. this would have punished teams that didn’t have more female members.”

‘Physical 100’ isn’t renewed for season 2 yet

Soel Ki-kwan, Miracle Nelson, and Park Jin-yong on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Obviously, fans are excited about the show. But Netflix hasn’t yet announced a renewal.

However, there is a good chance that season 2 will happen. MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon thanked fans for making Physical 100 number one on Netflix. Many cast members who lost this season also said they wanted to return for a second chance if possible.