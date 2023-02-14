‘Physical 100’: Yun Sung-bin Shocks Fans with His ‘Reckless’ Waist Strategy in Quest 3

The Physical 100 competitors use different strategies to move forward in the Netflix show. But some of them are questionable. Here is what fans have to say about Yun Sung-bin’s shocking waist strategy to help pull a boat.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episodes 7-8.]

Yun Sung-bin tries to pull a boat with his waist on ‘Physical 100’

Quest 3 had the teams move a one-and-a-half-ton boat, the mission continued in episode 7, “The Possiblity of the Impossible.” The players talked about how hard the task was and the team aspect of it.

“And well, I think that’s why it’s a team game, yes,” Sung-bin said. “If it hadn’t been a team game and if I’d faced that hard situation on my own, I’d have given up quickly. But I had other people with me.”

The national team skeleton racer picked Ma Sun-ho’s team as their allies for the mission because they had the more muscular competitors. One of which was Kim Kang-min whose big thighs won over Sung-bin. But even with that advantage, they struggled to get the boat up the ramp. Both teams tried to use the pulley, and it didn’t budge.

Sung-bin tried putting the rope around his waist and thrust himself forward to the wooden post. The other competitors shared their reactions to the move.

“I saw that and thought, ‘Wow, he’s amazing,’” Son Hee-dong said. The move worked until the ship stopped moving again. They then tried to move the bow and pull it the rest of the way. The team finally got to stop the clock.

The results of the quest were revealed. The first team to finish was Team Choo Sung-hoon and Team Jo Jin-hyeong in 13 minutes and 34 seconds. Second place was Sung-bin and Sun-ho’s team. They beat Team Jang Eun-sil and Kim Sang-wook by two minutes and 20 seconds.

‘Physical 100’ fans react to Sung-bin’s strategy

‘Physical 100’ cast members | Netflix

The athlete shocked his team with his last-resort move. But Reddit fans also had a lot to say about it.

“I was suddenly worried with Yun Sung Bin when he decided to pull the boat and putting the rope on his waist. Dude, I know you’re strong but that’s reckless,” one person wrote.

“Lol and he legit had no strategy for quest 4 either. The guy just brute forces his way through everything and I love him for that,” someone else replied.

“I was also thinking ‘hernia’” a fan added.

“I can’t with the dude, he really be like: When in doubt, hump it. Lmao” one viewer joked.

Other fans found the move attractive. “Same I was like dude wtf but also he’s so hot for that lmaoooo,” one fan commented.

‘Physical 100’ ended with another cliffhanger

Quest 4 had each person from each team compete in a different competition. There are five quests inspired by mythology. Sung-bin was confident he could win in all competitions except for the challenge where you must hold up a 200 kg boulder as long as possible.

He was selected to compete in The Punishment of Sisyphus. Four contestants have to roll a 100 kg boulder up a hill back and forth. The last person who stays in the competition wins. Choo Sung-hoon, Jung Hae-min, and Sun-ho were his opponents.

It seemed like they were in good health going into the quest. Sun-ho was the first to quit after spraining his ankle. Sung-hoon stopped next. The next episode will reveal if Sung-bin or Hae-min wins.