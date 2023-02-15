‘Physical 100’: Jang Eun-sil Says She ‘Fought to the Death’

Multiple competitors give their all to move forward in Physical 100 on Netflix. Others had the added job of leading other cast members through the hard quests. Jang Eun-sil writes about fighting to the death on the show.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episodes 7-8.]

How far does Jang Eun-sil go on ‘Physical 100’?

The wrestler impressed many competitors in her one-on-one match against Kkang Mi, a first class sergeant. They voted for her to be the tenth leader. But because she was last, her team consisted of the competitors the other leaders didn’t pick except for crossfitter Ha-yan, who chose her.

Other teams thought they would be easy to beat in the second quest. The sand quest had the teams build a bridge (which would fall apart except for Kim Da-young’s), pack sand into bags, and carry the bags across the bridge to empty them.

Fellow wrestler Nam Kyung-jin picked Eun-sil’s team despite saying he wanted to go to the end with her. Her team beat them and move forward.

Jang Eun-sil and Agent H on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Quest 3 showed Eun-sil worked with fellow underdogs who were previously eliminated and earned their chance to return to the game. They pulled a one-and-a-half-ton boat to the dock together. But sadly, Yun Sung-bin and Ma Sun-ho’s team beat them by two minutes and 20 seconds. That meant they were eliminated.

“First, despite the terrible conditions, not one of us gave up and we kept going until the end,” the wrestler told her team. “And that’s so moving. Well, today, we didn’t get to write history like we talked about. But I saw the potential. Next time, if there’s an opportunity, let’s write history then. You all did great!”

Jang Eun-sil addresses her elimination on ‘Physical 100’

this is an appreciation post to the women on physical: 100 ✨ pic.twitter.com/CySTeZ4yT6 — Golden (@netflixgolden) February 15, 2023

The wrestler had more to say about her time on the show on Instagram. She posted pictures of her posing with her torso sculpture then breaking it.

“Although I was eliminated, it was a meaningful match that I did my best with my teammates,” read the caption. “Fought to the death but it’s a pity that I didn’t survive until the end, all these experiences will not be forgotten for a long time. My journey so far but.. (my 3 billion… [crying emoji]) I got so many things thanks to you.”

“It was an honor to be able to appear on the world’s No. 1 program, Physical: 100, and thanks to that, I am spending a very happy and happy day with fans all over the world,” she continued. “Thank you so much for your support. I was happy to be with 100 great cast members through the program, and I was grateful that I was able to perform in a great way because they unexpectedly selected me as a team leader. can you tell me..?”

“I’ll cheer for all the cast members until the last Tuesday,” the captioned concluded. “I wonder who the winner is [thinking emoji] Thank you so much again to all the filming staff including the PDs and writers. -Team Leader Jang Eun-sil.”