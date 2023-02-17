‘Physical 100’: Yun Sung-bin Admits He Was ‘Stupid’ During the Boat Quest

The Physical 100 cast saw one cast member as the strongest on the Netflix competition show. But he didn’t always have the best strategy. This is what Yun Sung-bin had to say about his “stupid” move during the boat quest.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episodes 7-8.]

Yun Sung-bin says it was ‘stupid’ to pull the boat with his waist

Quest 3 showed teams moved a one-and-a-half-ton boat into a dock. Every team struggled at some point to move it.

Cho Jung-myung, Son Hee-dong, Yu, Miracle, and Jo Jin-hyeong watched episodes 7 and 8 to give their reactions in a YouTube video. They watched everyone struggle to pull the boat in that last meter.

“That’s impossible to pull,” Cho said. “That’s where it stops moving.”

“It really doesn’t feel like a meter,” Yun said after watching himself tell the teams there is one meter to go.

They watched Jang Eun-sil, and Kim Sang-wook’s teams pull the boat into the last stretch. “My team wasted a lot of time here,” Jo said. “So I assumed these guys couldn’t do it. How can they do it when we barely managed?”

‘Physical 100’ cast members | Netflix

They then watched all of Yun and Ma Sun-ho’s teams pulling the rope without any progress. “Why is everyone on your team holding onto the rope?” Jo, who earned the title of the strongest man, asked.

“We were slow because we were idiots,” Yun answered. The other cast members laughed. They watched Yun leave and put the rope around his waist. Jo’s jaw dropped.

“I was stupid,” Yun said. “I was foolish.”

“You did your best,” Son told him.

“My hips were all grazed after that,” the Olympic gold medalist said. He wasn’t the only one who had wounds going into quest 4.

Cha Hyun-seung fractured his rib

The cast had another quest after the heavy boat challenge. Quest 4 had the teams split up to compete in five different games.

Dancer Cha Hyun-seung competed in The Tail of Ouoboros. Four people run in a circle at the same time, and they eliminate each other by tagging someone. The game was focused on endurance.

Cha was at a disadvantage because he had a fractured rib. While he ran, he winced in pain and sometimes touched his side. The Single’s Inferno alum explained his injury hurt from his breathing. He was the first person to be eliminated.

Yun’s game was The Punishment of Sisyphus, which required pushing a 200 kg boulder up a hill repeatedly. It didn’t seem like his hips were bothering him in the episode. Fans have to wait to see if he moves forward in the competition.