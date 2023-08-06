Pierce Brosnan once opened up about what he thought about working with Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron in a sequel to his 1999 heist film.

Angelina Jolie was once speculated to co-star in a potential Thomas Crown Affair sequel. But he admitted he would’ve been much more excited if Charlize Theron had Jolie’s spot instead.

Why Pierce Brosnan chose Charlize Theron over Angelina Jolie as his co-star

Angelina Jolie | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Brosnan starred in the 1999 feature Thomas Crown Affair, which was a remake of the 1968 movie of the same name. He played a billionaire in the movie that involves himself in a heist for his own entertainment.

Veteran actor Rene Russo co-starred alongside him in the feature, who he had a slight hand in casting. Brosnan worked as a producer in the film, and specifically wanted an older female actor to collaborate with.

“Actually, he said, ‘Don’t get the get the hottest 25- and 26-year-old. I want someone a little more mature, so we have a mature relationship,’” casting director Pat McCorkle once told NPR.

There was news of a possible sequel to Thomas Crown Affair eventually heading to production. At the time, Jolie was originally attached to star in the film. But Brosnan favored Charlize Theron over the Tomb Raider star.

“Nothing against Angelina Jolie. I think she’s a magnificent actress. But Charlize has a poise about her and has an inner strength and femininity which I really like to watch,” Brosnan once told People (via Irish Central).

Brosnan also expressed how much of a fan he’d been of Theron’s work, which factored into his feelings on the casting.

“Charlize Theron is someone who I’ve always admired. I think she’s someone who has acquitted herself grandly,” he said.

Angelina Jolie was allegedly expected to gain weight for ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ sequel

It was rumored that directors wanted Jolie to make a few changes to her body before starring alongside Brosnan on the project. According to unnamed sources, there was concern that Jolie didn’t have the desired physical stats for the role. The filmmakers hoped Jolie would bulk up to better handle the movie’s physical requirements.

“Ideally they want Angelina to put on two stone for the role. It is going to be very physically demanding, which is why they want her to carry the extra weight,” the alleged source once explained to Mirror. “They don’t want a reprise of what happened with Wanted, where she was fainting and they had to take her costumes in.”

Apart from overall health concerns, it was claimed that the filmmakers also wanted Jolie to have a more imposing physique.

“She was also slated for being too skinny to portray an action woman, and for Thomas Crown they want a convincing female lead,” the source said. “Hopefully, she will take them up on it – a few extra pounds wouldn’t hurt her.”

However, it’s worth noting that neither Brosnan or Jolie themselves have ever corroborated these claims.

Charlize Theron recently addressed her rumored feud with Angelina Jolie

The Thomas Crown Affair sequel wasn’t the only time Theron and Jolie were linked together. Rumors brewed for years that the two stars hated each other, even clashing on occasion.

“The hate fest between these two started a long time ago and just won’t stop,” a source once claimed to Radar Online. “It’s as though directors are getting a buzz out of playing them against each other, by dangling a script to both of them then leaving them to b**** and slug it out.”

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, however, Theron confided that there was no rivalry between herself and Jolie. When the pair did occasionally meet, they seemed cordial with one another.

“We really don’t know each other. We’re not friends or hang out, but she’s never been nothing but gracious and lovely and warm,” Theron said.