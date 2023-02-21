A Potential Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Coronation Appearance Would Be a Repeat of 2022, Commentator Says

King Charles III’s coronation could have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — as well as royal watchers — experiencing some déjà vu. A commentator says if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the celebrations, their experience will likely resemble 2022’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry and Meghan haven’t revealed whether or not they plan on crossing the pond for the king’s coronation on May 6, 2023. However, royal experts and commentators alike have speculated on the circumstances surrounding a potential appearance from the couple.

Natalie Oliveri, a Today royal correspondent, believes the king’s coronation could be a repeat, in a sense, for Harry and Meghan. Different reason for traveling from their Montecito, California, home, of course, but the same experience overall.

“I think their appearance at the coronation will be very similar to that of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year,” Oliveri said, referring to the June 2022 celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne (via Express).

“We might see them at one or two events,” she continued. “But largely, they will be kept in the shadows because they don’t want to take away from the historical event.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had another celebration during Platinum Jubilee, not unlike King Charles’ coronation weekend

Like the 2022 Platinum Jubilee festivities, Harry and Meghan will have another milestone to mark with their children; Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 1.

King Charles’ coronation ceremony is May 6, 2023, the same day Harry and Meghan’s son turns four. Like Platinum Jubilee weekend, Oliveri thinks coronation weekend could mean another kids’ birthday party.

“They might host a little party at Frogmore Cottage like they did with Lilibet,” Oliveri said, referring to Harry and Meghan’s U.K. residence and the celebration they had for their daughter in June 2022 before releasing Lili’s first birthday portrait.

Furthermore, Harry and Meghan are, per the correspondent, “being encouraged to not pull any stunts during the coronation and really stick to the plan.”

Sound familiar? Keep the focus on the celebrations at hand and stay out of the spotlight? It’s what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Harry and Meghan didn’t stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour as they had in years past. Instead, they joined other non-“working” royals in a nearby office to watch queen’s official birthday parade.

A few days later, they attended a church service in honor of Harry’s grandmother, memorably sitting in the second row alongside Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their respective partners.

Platinum Jubilee weekend and funerals proved Harry and Meghan could put family drama ‘aside’ for the ‘bigger cause’

While King Charles and Prince William reportedly work together on the issue of Harry and the coronation, a royal historian has said the 38-year-old and Meghan have already showed they could do what it takes to be there.

“It’s almost insulting to ask, ‘When are they going to kiss and make up?’” Robert Lacey, a royal historian, told People per Express. “There have been some very grave disagreements between them.”

“But the Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause,” he continued. “And that is what the coronation will be all about.”