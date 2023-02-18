Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Already Showed They Can Do What’s Necessary for a Coronation Invite

King Charles III’s coronation is on the way. And a historian says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already proved they can do what’s necessary to be there. How the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “put personal enmity aside” ahead of the May 6 ceremony. Plus, the only topic senior royals are said to be willing to discuss with the couple.

Historian says Harry and Meghan showed they could focus on ‘bigger cause’ with royal funerals and Platinum Jubilee Weekend

For proof Harry and Meghan can put family tension aside, royal historian Robert Lacey looked to recent years. The couple, who have lived in Montecito, California, since 2020, attended landmark events in 2021 and 2022.

“It’s almost insulting to ask, ‘When are they going to kiss and make up?’” Lacey told People, per Express. “There have been some very grave disagreements between them.”

“But the Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause,” Lacey said. “And that is what the coronation will be all about.”

Harry attended his grandfather’s funeral solo in April 2021. Meghan, then pregnant with their now 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, stayed home. The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral marked the first time Harry reunited with his relatives since his and Meghan’s Oprah interview aired.

In June 2022, Harry, Meghan, and their two children traveled to England for Platinum Jubilee Weekend. They were far from the center of the action during Trooping the Colour, not appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony because only senior “working” royals joined the queen.

Later, the pair sat in the second row next to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their respective partners at a service honoring Queen Elizabeth. Finally, following the queen’s September 2022 death, Harry and Meghan were among those at the monarch’s state funeral.

The weather is reportedly the only subject up for discussion at King Charles’ coronation

As for what Harry and Meghan might talk about with the royal family at the coronation if they attend, Express reported they’ve been told to discuss “nothing but the weather.”

“This is my favorite part of everything I’ve been reading about the coronation,” commentator Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told GB News.

“A source close to the royal family says that Harry and Meghan should be prepared to talk to senior royals about nothing but the weather, which we can all understand,” she said.

The coronation won’t be the setting for ‘reconciliation talks’ between Harry, Meghan, and the royal family

Robert Jobson, author of William at 40, doesn’t believe “reconciliation talks” will happen during King Charles’ coronation.

“The last thing they’ll want to be doing is having all sorts of reconciliation talks in the middle of a coronation,” he said. “The world doesn’t revolve around Meghan and Harry even if they think it does.”

Rather, Jobson said the royal family will be concerned with state visits — Germany and France — ahead of the coronation. “They’re not worried too much about Archie’s birthday or how Harry feels,” he added, referring to Harry and Meghan’s son turning four on coronation day. “If it happens, it will happen at a quiet time when trust has been rebuilt.”

King Charles’ coronation is on May 6.