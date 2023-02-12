‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Blanca Rodriguez’s Return Will Shake Things Up

Fans are anticipating the debut of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. The Starz drama series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), who has found it nearly impossible to separate his life as a college student from his work as a drug dealer. In season 2, he learned that his actions would always hurt someone he loved.

Season 3 is slated to debut soon, and the return of Power character Blanca Rodriguez (Monique Curnen) will change everything.

Monique Curnen as Detective Blanca Rodriguez in ‘Power’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 release date

After months of anticipation, fans were thrilled to learn that Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 would debut on March 17. The new season is set to air the same day as the BMF Season 2 finale. Though Tariq wants nothing more than to step away from the drug game and be reunited with his mother and sister, season 3 will force him deeper into the Tejadas underworld.

“The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before,” the official Starz release for season 3 reads.

Moreover, Tariq will be dealing with the betrayal of Effie (Alix Lapri) and Brayden (Gianni Paolo), who are hiding the truth about Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death from him.

Time to make moves. #PowerGhost season 3 returns Friday, March 17, 2023 on @STARZ pic.twitter.com/JN3msgoAye — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) December 15, 2022

Blanca Rodriguez’s ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ return will shake things up

In addition to the new connect, Detective Blanca Rodriguez is back on the scene. Fans recall from Power that she was desperate to put Tariq’s father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), behind bars, and she was always weary of Tariq.

At the end of season 2, Blanca saw Tariq on camera at the scene of Mecca’s (Daniel Sunjata) death. Mecca was working as Blanca’s informant. Now, she’s going to be hot on Tariq’s tail.

“She is definitely going to try to get Tariq,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told Entertainment Weekly. “And, as our law enforcement ranks shrink in the show, it is always interesting to have characters that the audience has a long history with. The audience is going to have very strong opinions about what Blanca decides to do in season 3 and how she plans to attack Tariq.” She added,

The other thing that I like — and this is just my own preference — is that, yes, Tariq is present, technically, and is part of the cover-up of the murder of Mecca, but he’s not guilty of that murder. He didn’t do it. … So this is going to be a really interesting move, because she’s going to be pursuing him for something that really he’s not guilty of at all.

Y’all waiting for season 3 and we already cookin’ up season 4. ? #PowerGhost #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/k4eeq3oNF3 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 30, 2023

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 is already in the works

Whatever havoc Blanca causes in season 3 with her return will undoubtedly affect the events of season 4. Though the third season of the drama series has not even aired yet, season 4 is already in production in New York City.

“The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers, and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series, and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Fans are extremely excited since Michael Ealy will be joining the cast as Detective Don Carter. Starz announced,