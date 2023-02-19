‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Monet Will Use Tariq to Exit the Drug Game

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will premiere soon. With her family falling apart, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) will find herself in a precarious position. With no one to turn to, especially following the death of Zeke (Daniel Sunjata), she will likely turn to Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as her sole confidant.

In season 3, Monet will likely try and use Tariq to exit the drug game.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will be at a crossroads

When the third season of Ghost debuts on March 17, Tariq will be in a very different position than fans have seen him in previously. Amid Effie (Alix Lapri) and Brayden’s (Gianni Paolo) betrayal, there will be no one around him that he can trust.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

Time to make moves. #PowerGhost season 3 returns Friday, March 17, 2023 on @STARZ pic.twitter.com/JN3msgoAye — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) December 15, 2022

In ‘Power’ Monet Tejada will use Tariq to exit the drug game

In the second season of Ghost, amid the release of her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) from prison, Monet lost all control of her children. Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), Cane (Woody McClain), nor Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) trust their mother anymore.

Also, with Zeke’s death, Monet’s plan to leave the drug game and ride Zeke’s coattails in the NBA is dead. Now, the only person the drug queenpin trusts is Tariq, and she will use him to try and exit the drug game.

“The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before,” the official Starz release for season 3 reads.

Y’all waiting for season 3 and we already cookin’ up season 4. ? #PowerGhost #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/k4eeq3oNF3 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 30, 2023

How many seasons of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will there be?

Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed through season 4. Production has begun in New York City, and Michael Ealy has joined the cast. However, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp says that she hopes things will run a bit long — at least through season 5.

“I think I have, in my mind I have five or six seasons,” Kemp told Deadline. “The big shift that would happen in season 5, the big shift that I’m planning for season 5, would take the show in a direction where frankly, it could go on forever. The show could go for 10 seasons or more considering that shift, and it’s a big shift. But if that yeah, we could go forward for sure and do some fun stuff. But that depends on whether we make it there.”

Kemp remained coy about this big shift, but Power fans know it’s bound to be explosive.