‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Monet Has Been Warned About Trusting Tariq

In Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) will find herself leaning on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.). More ruthless than her own children, Tariq is the only person who has never betrayed Monet. However, when he’s backed into a corner, Tariq always comes out swinging.

In fact, Monet has been warned about trusting Tariq.

Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada and Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ analysis

The third season of Ghost will be a major shift in the series. Feeling betrayed by the people they love the most, Monet and Tariq will lean on each other. After season 3, things will never be the same. “There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

Amid Zeke’s (Daniel Bellamy) death and the fallout with her family over the revelation of Zeke’s parentage, Monet won’t feel like she can turn to anyone in her family. She and Lorenzo (Berto Colon) had been at odds since his release from prison. Also, because of the way that she’s raised her children over the past decade in a way that stifled them, it’s clear that they preferred their father over her.

Now, the only person Monet can turn to is Tariq. In the teaser trailer for season 3, she tells him, “You were with me when Zeke was killed, so in a way, you’re the only one I can trust.” Though Monet and Tariq speak the same language, the queenpin has been warned about trusting the college student/drug dealer.

At the end of Ghost Season 1, Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) warns Monet about trusting his estranged nephew. “If I was you, I’d be careful with this one,” he said.

How did Monet and Tariq meet?

When Tariq was granted late enrollment into Stansfield University, one of the conditions he was tasked with was tutoring Zeke. A basketball star at the elite university, Zeke wasn’t exactly in good academic standing. Tariq could attend school for free if he ensured Zeke passed his classes.

However, Tariq also knew that he needed to make money to get his mother released from prison. After speaking with Zeke, he learned about his family, the Tejadas, who lived in Queens. Tariq then tricked Zeke into letting him attend a party at the Tejadas home, where he met Monet for the first time.

Cold-hearted and suspicious, Monet didn’t initially take to Tariq at all. She respected him because of his father’s name but refused to let him get close to her. However, over the course of the first two seasons, Monet learned that Tariq might be the only one she could trust.