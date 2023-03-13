‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Why Tariq and Monet’s Alliance Makes Sense

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will showcase an alliance between Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige). For the first two seasons, Tariq worked under Monet, often doing her bidding even when it caused tension between him and her children, especially her son Cane (Woody McClain). Now, the pair are set to embark on a different alliance.

This is why Tariq and Monet’s faith and dependence on each other make the most sense.

Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada and Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Tariq will be a different man this season

In the second season of Ghost, Tariq worked diligently to try and get out of the drug game. Though he accomplished the goal of reuniting his sister with his mother, he failed to get out. Instead, the third season of Power Book II: Ghost will see him pulled further into the drug underworld.

The official synopsis for the season reads in part, “The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before.”

Tariq will be forced to change tactics this season and become a different man. “There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

Can anybody be trusted in this game? #PowerGhost premieres Friday 3/17 on @starz pic.twitter.com/LQZti3PogY — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) March 7, 2023

Tariq and Monet’s alliance makes sense

So far, Tariq believes that Effie (Alix Lapri) and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) are in his corner. However, their dark secret regarding their involvement with Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death will change everything. Instead, he will soon learn that the only person he can depend on is Monet.

The Tejadas are at each others’ throats, and Monet knows that she can’t trust anyone in her family, especially following Zeke’s (Daniel Bellamy) death. Tariq will also realize that because he and Monet want the same thing — to get out of the drug game she is the right person to ally with.

Moreover, Tariq has known a lot of loss, so he knows Monet is going through more than anyone else.

We are not here to play with y’all. Who do you think is bringing the smoke this season? #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/js93jLs3GN — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) March 2, 2023

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 may see Tariq and Effie’s friendship fracture

From the synopsis and trailers, it’s the happiest that Tariq will discover that Effie killed Lauren. It may be then that his only solution is to kill her in retaliation, not just for his ex’s death but also because Effie lied to him.

Tariq isn’t forgiving, and when pushed to the edge, he lashes out. In the trailer for season 3, he can be seen holding a bloody knife. Many fans are convinced that Effie’s blood will be on that knife.