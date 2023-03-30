‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Episode 3 Overview

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 has premiered, and it’s already more jaw-dropping than anyone ever expected. Tariq St. Patrick is trying to move on with his life while working at Wall Street. However, his best friends, Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri) are hiding the truth about Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) from him. Meanwhile, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) is grieving the loss of her son Zeke (Daniel Bellomy). However, the loss is ripping her family, including her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) and three children, Cane (Woody McClain), Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo).

Here’s what is known about episode 303.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Gianna Paolo as Brayden Weston in ‘Power Book II: Ghost ‘ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will be explosive

Fans have dove headfirst into the third season of Power Book II: Ghost, and things are already much darker and grittier than they have been previously.

The official description for season 3 gives fans a glimpse at what they can expect as time presses forward. It reads,

Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father. Oh, we on offense this season. Don’t miss new episodes of #PowerGhost Fridays on @starz. pic.twitter.com/wUiadgJWG3 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) March 20, 2023

‘Ghost’ Season 3 Episode 3 overview

Now that Brayden and Tariq are moving their product through Wall Street, they believe their problems with Noma are solved. Moreover, Lorenzo has seemingly convinced Monet that he’s found Zeke’s killer. However, fans of the Power Universe know that things never work so seamlessly in this world. After all, Cane knows the truth about his father killing Zeke. Moreover, Noma (Caroline Chikezie) is still determined to discover what happened to Mecca (Daniel Sunjata).

The third episode of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will air on March 31. The episode is titled “Human Capital.” The official synopsis reads,

Tariq and the rest of the team must find a way to get the product flowing at an even

bigger scale. Tensions rise amongst the Tejadas when Lorenzo backs Cane’s plan. Saxe

digs into the Theo Rollins case. Tonight at midnight EST. @ghoststarz are you ready?? pic.twitter.com/p3fQnRglZi — Michael Rainey Jr (@michaelraineyjr) March 17, 2023

In ‘Power’ Lorenzo Tejada’s death has been sealed

Now that Cane knows his secret, Lorenzo must do the one thing he never wanted to do, follow his oldest son into battle. Knowing Cane’s erratic behavior, Lorenzo’s fate has been pretty much sealed. After all, the trailer for Power Book II: Ghost showcased a funeral, and fans already know that it wasn’t Zeke’s.

Moreover, it should be interesting to note that Monet will find out the truth, and when she does, no one, especially her husband, will be safe.

“Her son’s gone,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told TVLine . “And if you were watching all along, she preferred him, did she not? She preferred him to her other kids. So now the chickens will come home to roost in terms of how she treated those children, in terms of what she was hoping for her future, all of that. And plus, her husband is guilty of the crime! There is that. She’s going to find out in a big way and that’s going to be… well, I’ll leave that for season 3.”