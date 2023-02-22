‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 Hints at the U.K. Spinoff

Power is still one of the biggest cable dramas to air in recent years. Though the series ended in 2020, its spinoffs, including Power Book II: Ghost, are thriving. Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), a college student who is slowly transforming into his father through his work as an undercover drug dealer.

Ghost Season 3 debuts March 17, and the trailer already hints at a U.K.-based spinoff.

Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales. Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, and Gianni Paolo Brayden Weston in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

What is ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 about?

With no avenue out of the drug game amid Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) and Mecca’s (Daniel Sunjata) deaths, Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is slated to be a turning point for Tariq.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

A ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ U.K. spinoff is on the horizon

In 2022, Starz Programming Chief Kathryn Busby reacted to rumors about a U.K.-based Power spinoff. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully, which we have done,” she told Deadline. “Which, in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it.”

There have been no further details about the spinoff, but the trailer for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 hints directly at the U.K. In the trailer, fans are introduced to a “ruthless new connect” who had previously been working with Mecca.

According to Deadline, Noma (Caroline Chikezie) is “a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.” Noma’s right hand is Obi (Kyle Vincent Terry), “a young man schooled in Britain who knows his way around a gun but is equally comfortable in a boardroom.”

It’s possible that the U.K. spinoff could reveal Noma and Obi’s origin story.

Power Book II: Ghost’s star @michaelraineyjr began his acting career at the age of 10 & built on that momentum with appearances in different popular hit series & movies. Discover more about our new cover star here: https://t.co/XlvkXvTALZ. Sponsored by @INFINITIUSA. — CASSIUS (@CassiusLife_) February 10, 2023

The actor who plays Tariq on ‘Power’ thinks differently about his character now

When Rainey learned that Power would be ending and he would lead the first spinoff of the series, he was stunned. Though Tariq had been a major character on Power since the beginning, the character had become one of the most hated and divisive on the show. Therefore, Rainey didn’t think anyone would watch when Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson revealed the spinoff series.

However, thanks to the writing and Rainey’s performances, the audience has become enamored with Tariq. These days, the 22-year-old actor thinks a lot differently about his character.

“I kind of feel myself very comfortable in Tariq’s shoes,” he told Cassius Life. “I’ve been playing the character for a long time, but now I find myself in a rhythm to where I’m not doing so much figuring out. And I kind of have the blueprint down pact.”