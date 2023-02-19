‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Michael Rainey Jr. Feels Different About Playing Tariq Now

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will be one for the books. The drama series centers on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he balances his life as a college student with his work as an undercover drug dealer.

Ghost has become one of the most watched shows on Starz, and at first, it was a bit overwhelming for Rainy. Now, he thinks differently about his role as Tariq.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will be a turning point

The third season of Ghost will debut on Starz on March 17. Though Tariq still wants out of the drug game, a new internship on Wall Street will pull him deeper into Monet Tejada’s web. This season is set to be a major turning point for the character and the people around him.

“The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before,” the official Starz release for season 3 reads.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

Power Book II: Ghost’s star @michaelraineyjr began his acting career at the age of 10 & built on that momentum with appearances in different popular hit series & movies. Discover more about our new cover star here: https://t.co/XlvkXvTALZ. Sponsored by @INFINITIUSA. — CASSIUS (@CassiusLife_) February 10, 2023

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Tariq actor feels differently about the character

When Rainey first learned he would be starring in his own series, he was shocked. Throughout his time on Power, Tariq had become one of the most hated characters on the show. It took some getting used to, but now that Power Book II: Ghost is heading into its third season, Rainey feels differently now.

“I kind of feel myself very comfortable in Tariq’s shoes,” he told Cassius Life. “I’ve been playing the character for a long time, but now I find myself in a rhythm to where I’m not doing so much figuring out. And I kind of have the blueprint down pact.”

Though Power Book II: Ghost is currently in production for season 4, Rainey also spoke out about how he might be branching out into other projects soon.

Y’all waiting for season 3 and we already cookin’ up season 4. ? #PowerGhost #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/k4eeq3oNF3 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 30, 2023

How much does Michael Rainey Jr. make on Power?

Rainey went from a recurring role on Power in the first few seasons of the long-running drama to the star of Power Book II: Ghost. Becoming number one on the call sheet comes with quite a bit of responsibility. As a result, the 22-year-old’s salary reflects that.

When Power began Rainey was earning $20,000 per episode. However, by the time the series came to a wrap, he was earning $45,000 per episode.

Things have changed now that he is the star of Ghost. According to Express, during the first season Ghost Rainey made at least $100,000 per episode. Variety reports that cable networks pay their leads anywhere between $150,000 to $1,000,000 per episode for a show.