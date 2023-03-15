‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Premiere Overview

The Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 premiere is approaching. From the trailers and photos that Starz has released thus far, an overview of the season indicates that Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is slated to become a lone wolf. While he’s put his faith in Brayden Westen (Gianni Paolo) and Effie Morales (Alix Lapri), his best friends have betrayed him.

Season 3 is set to introduce a more ruthless Tariq whose only ally may be Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige).

Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada and Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 release

The third season of Ghost is set to debut on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2023. Though Tariq still wants out of the game, with Mecca’s (Daniel Sunjata) death, he no longer has the capital to make that happen. Moreover, now that his mother and sister are safe and he is still reeling from Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death, Tariq has no real weakness. This will likely make him more sinister and ruthless than ever before.

Though Tariq will turn to Effie and Brayden, he doesn’t know they are also hiding a major secret from him. “The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before,” the official season 3 synopsis reads.

‘Ghost’ premiere overview

The season 3 premiere episode is titled “Your Perception, Your Reality.” The official synopsis for the episode reads, “A new semester at Stansfield means a fresh start for Tariq; Brayden learns the ropes at Weston Holdings under his uncle Lucas; Monet grieves the loss of Zeke; Cane (Woody McClain) searches for a new connect.”

It appears that while Tariq is looking to put the ugliness of last semester behind him, Brayden’s father has made good on his promise to pull Brayden out of school in an attempt to sever the friendship that he had with Tariq. However, fans have known for some time where Brayden’s loyalty lies. Though he will no longer be at Stansfield, Brayden’s entry into Wall Street will open his eyes to a different way of doing business, and from the looks of the trailer, it won’t be long until he pulls Tariq in with him.

At Stansfield, Tariq is expected to have a new professor, Professor Harper Bonet (Keesha Sharp). Deadline describes the character as “a progressive intellectual and boho beauty.” Fans hope the new professor doesn’t meet the same fate as Tariq’s previous professors.

More than that, it looks like the Tejada family will still be at odds. While Monet is still reeling from Zeke’s murder, it’s apparent that Cane and likely Lorenzo (Berto Colon) are ready to press forward with business as usual.

Can anybody be trusted in this game? #PowerGhost premieres Friday 3/17 on @starz pic.twitter.com/LQZti3PogY — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) March 7, 2023

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ analysis for this season

The third season of Ghost is going to reveal a lot to Tariq. He will learn that Effie, in particular, cannot be trusted. However, fans hope that much more of Effie’s backstory will be revealed in this revelation. While fans know she had a troubled upbringing, and she’s distant from her parents, if more of the details are colored in, things about the infamous character will begin to make more sense.

Also, with the news of Brayden and Effie’s betrayal, Tariq might be shocked to learn that the only person he can truly lean on besides his mother is Monet Tejada, which will undoubtedly lead to a very interesting chain of events.