‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Things Between Tariq, Brayden, and Effie Are About to Get Very Awkward

In Power Book II: Ghost, things between Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr), Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo), and Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) are about to get extremely awkward. Without access to his mother, Tariq trusts his best friends more than anyone else. However, Brayden and Effie are hiding a terrible secret about Lauren Baldwin’s (Paige Hurd) death.

Things are about to get very intense between the three friends.

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Effie and Brayden are hiding the truth

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost is on the horizon. While Tariq is trying to press forward following Lauren and Zeke’s (Daniel Bellamy) deaths, Effie and Brayden will be focused on hiding the truth about what really happened with Lauren.

With Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) dead, the threesome and the Tejadas will seek a new connect. As fans of the series have seen, when it comes to mixing business with personal, things are bound to get strained.

Tariq, Brayden, and Effie will be in an awkward space

Since Brayden and Effie love and care about Tariq, they will be in a very awkward space in season 3. Neither one of them has ever kept anything from him previously, so it’s going to be very uncomfortable for them. “For Brayden and Effie, obviously it’s kind of weird and kind of a little bit awkward because they’re holding something from Tariq,” Rainey told TV Line about Tariq’s obliviousness. He added, “So he’s just thinking everything is fine and dandy. And these two, they’re over here trying to figure out how they’re going to, you know, escape the whole situation without the truth coming out. They’re trying to figure out how they can get the truth out without Tariq losing his mind.”

Tariq will likely realize that something is wrong between his best friend and girlfriend when they begin acting strangely around him.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Tariq betrayed

It’s clear that despite all of Brayden and Effie’s determination to move on from their involvement in Lauren’s death that Tariq will eventually learn the truth. The official description for Season 3 reads, ” Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him…”

From the looks of the trailer, it appears that Brayden will finally break down and tell Tariq the truth about what happened with Lauren. The pair even appear to be engaged in a physical altercation. However, like Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora), it’s doubtful that their friendship will be fractured for a long, especially since Brayden didn’t actually hurt Lauren.

In contrast, Tariq will see Effie’s role in Lauren’s death as unforgivable, especially since she’s continued to lay next to him every night. In fact, Tariq could likely be pushed to kill Effie in retaliation.

“Effie’s point of view is clear, “Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp revealed on Instagram Live. “Tariq has real feelings for Lauren. But [Effie] is feeling that jealously. It’s the right thing to do but perhaps the wrong reason. Effie is in a complicated frame trying to do what’s best. She does not believe that Lauren has Tariq’s best interest. Lauren was doing what was best for Lauren.”