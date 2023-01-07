‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Teaser Trailer Showed a Major Clue About Lorenzo’s Fate

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is slated to debut in March. The show centers in part on the Tejada family. Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) and her three children, Cane (Woody McClain), Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), have been running their family drug organization for more than a decade. However, things have changed now that patriarch Lorenzo (Berto Colon) has been released from prison.

Lorenzo’s release shifted the family dynamic and revealed long-buried secrets and animosities. Now, fans think they know the Power Universe character’s fate for Season 3.

Berto Colin as Lorenzo Tejada in 'Power Book II: Ghost '

Monet will find out Lorenzo killed Zeke in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

At the end of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Lorenzo shot and killed Zeke (Daniel Bellomy), thinking that he was Monet’s lover Mecca (Daniel Sunjata). It’s a secret that he likely wanted to take to his grave. However, that’s not going to happen. Monet is slated to find out that her husband shot her son in Season 3.

“She’s going to be a very different person next year,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told TVLine of the character. “Next season, the version of her that was trying to hold onto control in her world, that’s gone now. That’s over.” She added,

The plan’s gone. Her son’s gone. And if you were watching all along, she preferred him, did she not? She preferred him to her other kids. So now the chickens will come home to roost in terms of how she treated those children, in terms of what she was hoping for her future, all of that. And plus, her husband is guilty of the crime! There is that. She’s going to find out in a big way and that’s going to be… well, I’ll leave that for Season 3.

There may be a clue about Lorenzo’s fate in the Season 3 teaser trailer

Though it was such a quick teaser of what fans can expect to see in Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, fans believe they’ve spotted a clue about Lorenzo’s fate in the trailer. In the clip, Cane and Dru are acting as pallbearers at a funeral.

While most fans have suggested that this is likely for Zeke’s funeral, other fans believe that it’s actually Lorenzo’s. In the clip, Cane can be seen wearing an iced-out cross that he gifted his father once he got out of prison. Also, Lorenzo is nowhere to be found in the clip, but it could be that he’s too guilty to attend Zeke’s services.

Monet could kill Lorenzo in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Whether the teaser trailer is showcasing Lorenzo’s funeral or not, fans believe he will likely die at his wife’s hand. After all, Monet’s life has been pretty much ruined since Lorenzo was released from prison. He pushed her out of the family business, she lost all control of her children, and now her precious firstborn son has been killed.

Murdering Lorenzo would be vengeance for Zeke while putting all of her problems to bed. It will also help her regain control of the family.

“Monet is really looking for a legit and a safe way to live and protect her children,” Blige told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s trying to figure a way out because she knows that if she stays in, it’s death or jail, and that’s not what she’s building this empire for. She’s building an empire so it can grow in a more legit way, like a safer way instead of the drug game.”

Fans will have to see how things pan out when Ghost Season 3 debuts on March 17.