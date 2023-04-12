PR Expert Says It Would Have Been ‘Unwise’ for Prince Harry to Skip King’s Coronation

A PR expert said it would have been “unwise” for Prince Harry to miss King Charles’ coronation. According to the expert, Harry and Meghan Markle must maintain their royal connection to keep the work opportunities rolling in.

Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert says it would be ‘unwise’ for Prince Harry to miss the coronation

PR expert and Go Up’s Chief Executive Edward Coram James explained to Express why he believes the Sussexes “need to be seen” at royal events.

“If the Sussexes do no-show, it will put distance between Harry and the concept of royalty in the public perception,” he explained.

Coram James continued, “And, as the public have thus far tuned into his podcast, docuseries and book largely due to his royalty, if the public stop thinking of him as royal, then he loses the one thing that makes him of interest to the major streaming platforms, and thus his newfound career.”

The PR expert added, “It would be a very unwise move.”

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will be attending the event solo.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘need their royalty’ for future opportunities, expert says

He looked at what the Sussexes may have on the horizon and how Harry’s royal connection is an important part of their success.

“In a nutshell, it is not that the Sussexes do not have potential as future filmmakers,” he said. “It may well be the case that they produce some excellent works and forge a successful and reputable career therein.”

Coram James continued, “We simply do not yet know of their skills in that department, as we have not seen them produce anything serious.”

He added, “For them to have the opportunity to produce such works, they need backing. For backing, they need relevance. And for relevance, for now, they need their royalty.”

Royal expert says Sussexes ‘have no option’ but to attend the coronation

Similarly, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said Prince Harry and Meghan must attend the king’s coronation to aid with their future opportunities.

Fitzwilliams told OK!, “Here’s their mistake, they’re obsessed with controlling PR and controlling the narrative. The only reason they get work — work for Netflix, for Spotify, work for Random House — is because they’re royals.”

The royal expert continued, “Now if they were to emphasize their isolation by not attending a royal event, that’s as important as a coronation as well, it would be something that would adversely affect their contracts, I would have thought, or certainly the renewal of any contracts.”

He added, “So they’ve got to attend. They have no option but to come.”

Expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘rude’ for coronation ‘drama

Royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo spoke with GB News about how Harry and Meghan took so long to confirm Harry’s attendance at the coronation, calling it a “shameful publicity ploy.”

“It’s absolutely rude,” Heydel-Mankoo said. “This whole entire ‘will they or won’t they’ drama is actually getting really tedious now. It’s precisely what the king and the royal family don’t need.”

He continued, “This isn’t a soap opera. This is a hugely important constitutional and ceremonial event. Not just for Britain and the British people, but for all of the Commonwealth realms.”

Heydel-Mankoo noted, “Harry and Meghan, through all of this I think, are just showing the world how childish, self-centered, and self-obsessed they are. It’s actually, I think, a shameful publicity ploy by the Sussexes and they’re milking this for all that it’s worth.”

He added, “They know that essentially with their distance from the royal family they’re becoming increasingly uninteresting to the public at large, increasingly irrelevant. This is a way to keep them in the headlines and on the front pages.”