Preston Mitchum and Jordan Emanuel: The Real Love Story of ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ [Exclusive]

Jasmine Cooper hope to make love connections on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and she was actually successful when she matched two new best friends. Preston Mitchum and Jordan Emanuel found love and a lifelong friendship after spending their vacation together on the Vineyard – a friendship they both treasure and cherish.

Preston Mitchum, Jordan Emanuel |Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty Images

Mitchum sat in the audience during Emanuel’s first appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen acknowledged Mitchum and Emanuel referred to him as her “husband.”

They opened up to Showbiz Cheat Sheet about what makes their friendship so special and the bond they both share.

Preston Mitchum reveals what makes Jordan Emanuel so special

When asked which friend he became closest to, Mitchum immediately named Emanuel. “I can’t sing her praises enough, honestly. So my background has been in reproductive health rights and justice and gender and women’s studies. And Jordan honestly reminds me of every person who I’ve read,” he shared. Mitchum is an activist and an attorney. He reflected on the power of Emanuel’s approach to being a notable Playboy Playmate.

“And I don’t even know if she knows that or believes that,” he reflected. “But like, even more than Playboy, right? First of all, I think there are a lot of dynamics to Playboy that people don’t think about sometimes. Maybe I didn’t have the politics then, but I really do look at a lot of what a lot of the women who I know who’ve worked at Playboy for Playboy as like women’s and other people’s empowerment, frankly.”

“I mean, I was featured in a Playboy article a couple of years ago. And I think that a lot of it is really around empowerment and bodily autonomy and integrity,” Mitchum added. “And Jordan, for me, really emulates that.”

Jordan and Preston call each other husband and wife

Beyond the presence Emanuel brought to the house, Mitchen said she’s just a lot of fun. “But not only that, she’s fun, she’s charismatic, she is brilliant,” he said. “She’s just good fun to be around! And she was one person who I certainly knew before we went to the Vineyard. But the person who by far is my absolute closest person. Yeah, I can’t sing her praises enough.”

“I love her,” he added. “My wife! My wife!” he laughed.

In a separate interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Emanuel co-signed that Mitchum was the cast member who she grew closer to during the Vineyard trip.

“Yeah, I mean, Preston is my hubby. He is definitely the closest person coming out of the house. And we had known each other before, but we definitely solidified our friendship in the house,” she said.

The friends shared photos on Instagram, including one pose where Mitchum referred to them as “Bonnie & Clyde, Jor & P!” Emanuel shared the same photo but captioned her image, “Mom and Dad go to @swarovski.”

Catch up with Jordan Emanuel, Preston Mitchum, and the rest of the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard friends on Sunday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo.