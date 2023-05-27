‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Throws Down OG ‘Summer House’ Party Challenge – ‘We Might Give Them a Run for Their Money’

Which Summer House can out Summer House the other? The Summer House crew who party in the Hamptons are known for their epic theme parties and wild ragers. And while the newest iteration of the series is set in a different vacation hot spot, the Martha’s Vineyard friends are looking for a party throwdown.

Mariah Torres, Preston Mitchum, Jordan Emanuel, Amir Lancaster, Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Bria Fleming, Milo Fleming, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, Jason Lyke, Jasmine Ellis Cooper | Noam Galai/BRAVO via Getty Images

“We might give them a run for their money on that one,” Jasmine Cooper told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. Husband Silas added, “When you watch, you’ll see. We definitely know how to throw a party. Each theme party allows you to get to know the host a little bit better and sort of appreciate more of something that they really hold dear.”

Like OG Summer House, each friend can host their own party on the Vineyard series. “I think the theme also kind of speaks to whoever is throwing it. You learn a little bit more about them, which is great,” Jasmine said.

Although it wasn’t an elaborate production, Mariah Torres hosted a moon mass prior to being asked to leave the house. Mariah described the moon mass as her gift to the house. But, the cast was tired and cold during the experience, which left Mariah feeling pretty upset. She was asked to leave the house over a laundry dispute when she pushed Bria Fleming.

OG ‘Summer House’ hosted a few ragers this season

Summer House Season 7 topped itself this year on the party front with Kyle Cooke’s 40th birthday party. But also the final party of the season. Kyle’s cowboy-themed 40th birthday party was a high point for Kyle this year. “I think as this season goes on, we’ll get back to our roots, throwing some house parties, you know, stupid, drunken antics and shenanigans,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

The Summer House Season 7 final party was jungle themed. But the drama between Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard took over. Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel said the drama between Lindsay and Danielle was tough to watch. But she understood how friendships evolve.

“I mean, I feel like I’ve been pretty objective, but similar to when people are moving in a really different space in their relationships. Friendships do change,” Jordan told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And so I think it’s kind of just a natural part of us getting older and our lives changing. And then kind of navigating through that and what that means for them.”

Danielle Olivera reveals ‘Summer House’ cast spends ‘an easy $5,000’ on parties

From the costumes and decor to food and drink, Daniell Olivera from the Hamptons Summer House revealed that party drives expenses into the thousands of dollars.

“I mean, Lindsay’s birthday cost her a lot of money. It’s like in the thousands. Like an easy $5,000,” Olivera told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. Adding, “So, Kyle [Cooke], house dad, keeps a solid spreadsheet about how much we pool in for food and for drinks and decorations.”

She also revealed that some partygoers were invited to the Summer House on the fly. “Last summer, Luke [Gulbranson] and Andrea [Denver] would go out to the bars and meet girls and then invite those girls the next day to our party,” she recalled of Summer House Season 6.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is on Sunday, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Summer House is on Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.