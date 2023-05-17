Prince Archie Has Already Accomplished a Royal Goal Prince Louis Has Yet to Achieve

Prince Louis is being eased into the royal spotlight by his father, Prince William, and mother, Kate Middleton. Just five years old, Louis has been more visible than ever over the past year at royal family events. He even attended the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles, on May 6. However, there is one goal that he has not yet accomplished, but his cousin, Prince Archie, has. Here are all the details on the royal milestone Prince Louis has yet to achieve.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Archie, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Prince William in side-by-side photographs | Toby Melville/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis has yet to represent the royal family in this official manner

The royal family is expected to represent the monarchy at official events throughout the calendar year. These tasks are essential to their jobs as senior royals.

However, Prince Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has already pushed ahead of Prince Louis in one respect. He has already visited a country overseas on behalf of the monarchy.

Louis has yet to go on a royal tour. However, Archie joined his parents during a trip to South Africa in 2019.

When they went on their first overseas tour, George and Charlotte were considerably younger than their little brother. The eldest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children went on his first royal tour when he was just nine months old, visiting Australia and New Zealand. Charlotte joined the family on a visit to Canada at 16 months old.

But, now that COVID restrictions are in the past, Louis may have the opportunity to join his parents if their schedule includes an overseas tour in 2023. However, the royal family has not revealed whether or not William and Kate’s duties for the crown include this type of tour.

However, Prince Louis stole the show at King Charles’ coronation, which Prince Archie did not attend

Prince Louis yawns at King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023 | Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

During nearly five hours of events, including the coronation service at Westminster Abbey and a procession, Prince Louis had the chance to steal the show plenty of time to show off his personality once again.

The 5-year-old was seen yawning as the pomp and circumstance of the service played out before him during the service at Westminster Abbey. Louis also took a break throughout the two-hour ceremony, leaving the viewing area with a nanny.

Louis sat next to the window in his family’s carriage during the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace after the service. This allowed him to wave and get a good look at onlookers showing their support for the royal family.

Later, on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Louis became even more animated. He danced and pointed upward as a military flypast zoomed overhead.

Prince Archie remained at home with his sister, Princess Lilibet, and their mother, Meghan Markle. The children’s father, Prince Harry, attended his father’s coronation ceremony solo.

Kate Middleton shared her hopes Prince Louis would be on his best behavior during coronation day

During a visit to London’s Soho, the Princess of Wales stopped to chat with an onlooker who asked her how her children were faring before the coronation. “There’s a mix of nerves and anticipation and excitement going on at the moment,” Kate Middleton admitted.

Then the person asked her, “Louis will behave, you think?” Kate replied, “I hope so,” and crossed her fingers. She added, “You never quite know, do you?”

Prince George was a coronation page for his grandfather, King Charles III. Princess Charlotte sat beside her parents, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, watching her grandfather’s coronation from an up-close vantage point.

Elements of this story were first reported by The Mirror.