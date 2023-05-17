Prince William Already Planning a ‘Relevant’ Coronation Vastly Different Than King Charles’ Ceremony

While King Charles’ coronation was vastly different from Queen Elizabeth’s lavish 1953 ceremony, his scaled-down investiture service was nonetheless a display of the royal family’s wealth and power. However, his son, Prince William, is reportedly already planning a more “relevant” coronation, completely different than his father’s.

Prince William, King Charles, Prince George and other coronation pages at King Charles’ investiture | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Plans for Prince William’s coronation are reportedly already in the works

Less than a month after King Charles’ coronation, reports have surfaced that plans for Prince William’s coronation are underway. This ceremony, which will occur in the months after King Charles’ death, is already being discussed.

The reasons for looking ahead are such a transition between William and Charles is seamless. This same shift occurred between King Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Times reports Prince William has already started thinking about the evolution of the historical event. A source close to the prince shared their thoughts on the eventual transition between father and son.

“He is thinking, ‘How do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future?’ He is mindful that in 20 years, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth?'” the Times reported.

“I think his coronation will look and feel quite different,” they continued. “But of course, the prince and his team are reflective on the events of last week, and it is extremely important to him that it evolves to be relevant whenever it happens.”

What the Prince of Wales will reportedly remove from his coronation ceremony

Prince William at King Charles’ coronation ceremony | Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William will reportedly remove one key element of King Charles’ coronation ceremony from his investiture. A royal source claims this has already been discussed.

The Prince of Wales is likely to leave out a “homage of the people,” which was one of the main elements of King Charles’ service. It caused some controversy ahead of the celebration, as it invited people inside and outside the Abbey to pay respect to the King and his “heirs and successors.”

A source close to William said: “There is no way he will go down that route or anything like it.”

In keeping with his thinking and actions. Prince William continues to look ahead with a desire to modernize the monarchy and increase its relevance to this century.

Prince William’s investiture decision sends a clear message to royal watchers

King Charles proclaimed Prince William and Kate Middleton the Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022 upon Queen Elizabeth’s death. In his first speech as monarch, King Charles bestowed the title of Prince and Princess of Wales upon the couple.

“As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall, which I have undertaken for more than five decades,” the King said.

He continued, “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”

However, William’s decision not to have an investiture ceremony sends a clear message to royal watchers. This decision may set a precedent when he eventually becomes king of the United Kingdom.

In an interview with the BBC to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday in 2016, William said, “I certainly don’t lie awake at night waiting or hoping” to be King, but admitted he was preoccupied with how to modernize the monarchy.

“It occupies a lot of my thinking space as to how on earth you’d develop into something modern in today’s world. I think the royal family has to modernize and develop as it goes along and stay relevant. That’s the challenge for me. How do I make the royal family relevant in the next 20 years’ time?”

Prince William played a key role in King Charles’ coronation ceremony. He vowed to be his father’s “liege man of life and limb” making the only royal family to do so.