Prince George would no longer be part of a 'tight family unit' if he attends boarding school, a royal expert says.

Prince George’s future may or may not include boarding school. If it does, an expert believes it will be a “sad” moment in the young royal’s life. George, 10, could potentially be spending more time away from his family than he ever has before. This means there’d be an end to the “tight family unit” that’s Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are considering boarding school for George after Lambrook

It might be bye Lambrook School and hello boarding school for George, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s oldest child. Currently, George attends Lambrook with his 8-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, and his 5-year-old brother, Prince Louis.

In June 2023, George was seen walking around Eton College in Windsor, England, with his parents. The timing of the visit spurred speculation about his future. July 2023 marked Eton’s enrollment deadline for the fall 2026 semester, when George will meet the school’s age requirement of 13.

Since then, it’s been reported William “won” the argument of where George will go to school, with him apparently Eton-bound. Although it seems George’s path may not be decided quite yet.

A source told The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden a recent visit by Kate to her alma mater, Marlborough College, has “been the talk of the school.”

Perhaps Kate’s unhappy school experience is influencing where George will go. Maybe he’ll break a longstanding royal tradition of future kings not attending co-ed boarding schools.

George going to boarding school would mark the end of a ‘tight family unit’

Boarding school for George would usher in a new chapter for him and the Wales family. Speaking to OK! magazine about the possibility of George attending Eton College, William and Prince Harry’s alma mater, she called it “sad.”

“They have been the model of a modern monarchy so far,” Bond said. “And I would like to see them continue as a tight family unit with the children coming home each day after school.”

Part of the “tight family unit” breaking up, or at least not being in close proximity as much, is George’s relationship with his youngest sister. The two are said to be close, which means boarding school would inevitably change their relationship. Because if George goes to Eton, Charlotte won’t be able to attend as it’s an all-boys school.

Boarding school may be a ‘practical solution’ to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s busy schedules

Bond continued, suggesting a “possible compromise.” Were George to attend boarding school at Eton or another storied institution, he could do weekly boarding or “an ad hoc system that some schools now adopt,” she said. “But perhaps they believe there are real benefits from children learning to be independent from a young age.”

The former BBC royal correspondent also noted George, along with his siblings, may still be in school when their parents become king and queen. This means William and Kate’s “jobs will become even more full-time than at present.”

“Perhaps it is a practical solution,” Bond added. “For me, though, it is unthinkable to have children and then send them away to be looked after by someone else.”