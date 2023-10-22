Although Prince Louis’s, well, royalty doesn’t mean common family dynamics haven’t found their way into the Wales household. An expert says the 5-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton may be “getting away with murder.” Why? Simply because his parents are “busy” with his siblings.

Louis likely gets away with a lot because William and Kate are ‘busy’ with George and Charlotte

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s youngest child is likely to get away with a lot. The reason is because of “different demands” between Louis and his siblings, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8.

“William and Kate have three children with very different demands,” Bond told OK! Magazine. “We know poor George has been feeling rather under the cosh lately because school life seems to be all about being tested.”

“So this half-term holiday may not be quite like his previous holidays and could involve a certain amount of revision,” she continued. “That will be doubly hard with his sister and little brother having all the fun. But I’m sure William and Kate will find a healthy balance that will allow George to join in most of the time.”

“George will be their priority right now because of his exams and his future schooling to consider,” Bond added. For Charlotte’s part, she’s “relatively carefree but, as the only girl, she’ll no doubt command special attention.” So that leaves Louis as the “little kid on the block. Probably getting away with murder while their parents are too busy with the others to chastise him!”

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘don’t want to break’ Prince Louis’s ‘little spirit’

Sure, Louis can be a “handful,” as a source close to the royal family once revealed. (Remember the viral shots of Louis being silly while his mom protested during Platinum Jubilee weekend in 2022?) That’s only part of the reason why Kate and William supposedly treat Louis differently.

“William and Kate are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family. They don’t want to break his little spirit,” the source said.

The parents of three “do their best to teach him how to behave but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster,” they added.

From 2022 to 2023, Louis’s behavior has changed at royal appearances. Where he stuck his tongue out and made faces in June 2022, a year later at his grandfather’s coronation, Louis sat quietly, only going viral for yawning.

Prince Louis, Charlotte, and George are still William and Kate’s ‘top priority’ as schedules get busier

They might be the Prince and Princess of Wales and senior only to King Charles III, but no matter what they’ve got going on, George, Charlotte, and Louis remain a “top priority.” William and Kate are poised to take on more responsibilities as their popularity’s integral to the king’s reign, yet continue managing their lives as parents and royals.

“The king is very aware of the role the younger members of the royal family play in spreading the word to a wider and younger audience,” a source told OK! Magazine. “Media and audience tests demonstrate the success of William and Kate’s engagement with the younger generation through social media and public appearances. So it’s important that they continue this success into 2024 and beyond.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Robert Jobson told Express US that while they have “to take on an awful lot,” William and Kate have “been very clear that their first priority is the is also to is to be parents to a young family.”