Here's what job Prince George had wanted, which is the same one Prince William wished he could have had to help his mother Princess Diana.

As the oldest son of Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), Prince George‘s future was already predetermined from the day he was born. As the eldest child of the future king, George himself will be king one day. He will spend his adult life working on behalf of the Crown before the day he is crowned and will then continue a life of duty.

When he was a toddler though, long before he knew about his destiny, he had another job in mind that he wanted to do. That happened to be the same occupation his father wanted when he was a kid as well but for a different reason.

What job Prince William wanted so he could help Princess Diana

Prince George and Prince William attend the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final together | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William has stated on a number of occasions that George wanted to be a policeman. As The Mirror noted, the now-Prince of Wales explained that when his son was younger he was “obsessed” with police stuff.

During a party honoring Scotland Yard at Kensington Palace one year, Commissioner Jayne Richardson told William that they needed more police officers and jokingly asked: “We are recruiting, actually, so if George and Charlotte are keen?”

The prince laughed and replied: “[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police … cars, toys, everything.”

At another event, William handed Santa Claus George’s Christmas wish list and said the only thing his little one wanted was a police car. And apparently, George took after his father in wanting that occupation because it was a dream William wanted at one time to help out his mother, the late Princess Diana.

The princess’s biographer Andrew Morton previously shared a conversation Diana had with her children revealing: “William and Harry were both aware of their destiny. On one occasion the boys were discussing their futures with Diana. ‘When I grow up I want to be a policeman and look after you Mummy,’ said William. Quick as a flash Harry replied, with a note of triumph in his voice, ‘Oh no you can’t, you’ve got to be king.'”

William admitted he wishes he could have done more to ‘protect’ his mother

(L): Princess Diana on a royal tour in Indonesia | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, (R): Prince William visits a rugby club | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Over the years William has spoken about his mother’s death and the effect it had on him. Although he was only 15 years old when she died, he admitted that he wished there was something he could have done to “protect” her.

In an interview with British GQ, William revealed: “I feel very sad and I still feel very angry that [I was] not old enough to be able to do more to protect her, not wise enough to step in and do something that could have made things better for her.”

The Prince of Wales vowed to protect his family now telling the publication: “My mother did put herself right out there and that is why people were so touched by her. But I am determined to protect myself and my children, and that means preserving something for ourselves. I think I have a more developed sense of self-preservation.”