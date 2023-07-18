Prince Harry met with the former Garden State governor on the heels of Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie discussed his introduction to Prince Harry, where he found the Duke of Sussex “sad and confused.” Harry and Christie met in 2012 in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, which barreled along the eastern seaboard of the United States and demolished parts of New Jersey, the state Christine governed at the time.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Prince Harry tour areas devastated by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Chris Christie found Prince Harry to be ‘sad and confused’

In the wake of Superstorm Sandy, where many New Jersey families lost their homes, power was out for weeks, and lives were lost, former Governor Chris Christie met with several high-profile people. One of these was Prince Harry.

Harry famously visited New Jersey as Christie’s guest, and together they toured the devastated areas. During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored show, Christie discussed his meeting with the Duke of Sussex and his opinion about Harry’s current-day issues.

“I found Harry when I met him in 2012 to be a really kindhearted young man,” Christie stated. “But also a pretty sad and confused one.”

Christie claims he came to that assessment after he and Harry exchanged gifts during their meeting. “When he got off the helicopter in New Jersey, I had a fleece jacket like I was wearing that said Prince Harry on it.”

He continued, “He didn’t give me a gift back. So I thought maybe he got the briefing wrong.”

Chris Christie discusses the strange gift Prince Harry gave him

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie continued his story about first meeting Harry in 2012. After touring the hardest-hit areas, they returned to the governor’s beach house.

“We had lunch together after the walkabout. He said, ‘I have a gift for you. But I didn’t want to give it to all those people,'” Christie explained.

The former governor continued: “He said, ‘I will give it to you now, but only if you promise not to open it until I leave.’ I asked why, and he replied, ‘Because they make me give this, and it makes me very uncomfortable.'”

Christie says Harry presented him with a wrapped gift, and he put it on the table between them. He said that when he opened it later, it was a framed, autographed picture of Harry.

Ultimately, Christie passed the Duke of Sussex’s gift on to the one person he believed would love it, his daughter. Christie said, “She thought he was really cute. And she still has it.”

Chris Christie weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s issues within the royal family

Chris Christie is photographed with Prince Harry on the New Jersey coastline after he visited to tour the devastation from Superstorm Sandy in 2012 | John Stillwell/Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the better part of three years speaking out against the royal family. They shared their views after leaving their positions as senior royals in 2020.

Chris Christie believes that Harry and Meghan should not have aired their grievances in such a public manner. He says there had to be a better way to handle the situation.

“If you have problems with your father, brother, or any family members, that’s fine; families fight,” Christine stated. “But they need to fight inside the family.”

“I can draw two conclusions. One, it was somehow cathartic for him. He’s obviously a troubled young man. Who could wonder about that because of his mother’s passing at such a young age.”

“Second, it had to be to make money. To publicly trash your family for cash, I think, is beneath someone who has been given all the honors he’s been given throughout his life,” Christie concluded.

Thus far, there appears to have been no further meetings between Chris Christie and Prince Harry since 2012. Prince Harry is married to Meghan Markle and lives in Montecito, CA. Christie announced he is running for President of the United States in 2024 as a Republican.