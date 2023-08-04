Find out what a body language and behavioral expert observed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showing signs of in their relationship.

With rumors swirling almost daily about marital troubles between Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, a body language and behavioral expert is weighing in on what the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ non-verbal communication when they’re together shows.

Here’s more on that, plus the expert’s take that Meghan ended Harry’s long quest to “find his princess.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Major League Baseball game at the London Stadium | Handout/Chris Jackson/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images

Expert explains how Harry’s body language shows he’s ‘besotted’ with ‘his princess’

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Over the years, Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well. He believes that Harry and Meghan’s actions when they’re together show their marriage is still strong despite divorce rumors. Stanton also pointed out that after two very public and serious relationships with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, the prince finally “found his princess” in Meghan and he’s “besotted” with her.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton said: “When they do get together, we do see sparks flying between them. It’s apparent that Harry is besotted with Meghan. Purely from the way he looks at her proves that he has found his princess — likewise with Meghan. She reciprocates Harry’s emotions in lots of different ways, such as touching his arm or back in public.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look at each other during the JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia | Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The appearance where Meghan really displayed her ‘love’ and ‘admiration’ for the duke

The expert explained that he could really see Meghan’s love and admiration for her husband in the photos taken of the two when they attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in Manhattan.

“During an appearance in New York in May, there was a photo of Meghan on the red carpet, Stanton recalled. “What was really nice was that Meghan was looking up to Harry with complete admiration and love. This is similar to what Prince William and Kate sometimes do, which is a really nice gesture and it speaks great volumes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose on the carpet at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

“Harry was looking very tall with his shoulders back. He appeared very confident … He displayed a genuine authentic smile and you could tell that he is happy to be there. But the real telling piece was Meghan. You can tell despite all the ups and downs, she clearly truly loves him. She was looking up at him with complete adoration and respect.”

Stanton concluded: “Despite all the trials and tribulations, they are each other’s rocks.”

